Customers run as armed robber targets Ipswich restaurant

Anna Hartley
| 12th Jul 2017 3:35 PM Updated: 3:55 PM
Staff were left shaken after the attempted armed robbery.

A NEW Ipswich restaurant has been forced to close its doors after a man threatened staff with a baseball bat.

About 1.30pm today a man entered Café J'adore on Brisbane St, Booval and demanded cash.

Owner and manager of the dessert bar Adrian Singh was threatened by the man who he said was erratic and angry.

"I had two girls on as well. He confronted me and demanded money, I tried to cooperate but he was very agitated," Mr Singh said.

"He had a baseball bat and he took a swing at my register and smashed a few things. He caused quite a bit of damage.

"Customers ran out of the store and waited on the footpath and when he saw that he fled."

The man damaged the restaurant while trying to smash the till, the owner says.
Mr Singh said the man caused a lot of damage while trying to smash the till open.

"Luckily our staff are fine. The girls are a bit shaken up but I'm very proud of them," he said.

Police are attending the scene now and investigations are continuing.

In the meantime, the café has had to close.

"We've had to stop trade," Mr Singh said.

"We were hoping to start trade this evening but police told us it will be a crime scene for the next four or five hours so we aren't allowed in.

"I'm devastated because I've got a big 16th birthday tonight and I can't get to my book with their details in to let them know."

Mr Singh said the most important thing was that no one was hurt.

"I am just glad everyone's OK. It was the best result really," he said.

Police have locked the scene down and are searching for the perpetrator now.

Topics:  booval cafe crime editors picks ipswich police

