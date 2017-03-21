29°
UPDATE: One lane remains closed on Cunningham Highway

Anna Hartley
21st Mar 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 10:18 AM

UPDATE 10.15AM: Traffic is now moving through the Cunningham Highway as the clean up continues after a two car crash.

The Brisbane-bound lane is open but the west-bound land towards Amberley remains closed.

The crash has been cleared and both cars towed, however a diesel spill is still being cleaned up in the west-bound lane.

 

EARLIER: A two-car crash has caused lengthy delays for drivers on the busy Cunningham Highway this morning.

At about 8.15am two cars collided on the highway near Southern Amberley Rd in the wet weather.

Traffic is completely blocked from the Yamanto section of the highway to the Amberley turn off.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are on scene.

A women in her 30s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with bruising to her arms and legs.

Queensland Ambulance are also treating a man on the scene.

Diversions are in place.

Tow-truck drivers and emergency service crews continue the clean up after a two-vehicle collision near Amberley this morning.
Tow-truck drivers and emergency service crews continue the clean up after a two-vehicle collision near Amberley this morning. Contributed
Topics:  accident police qas qfes qps traffic

