Criminal raped girl, 10, because he wanted to go to jail

A WACOL prison inmate will be kept in custody indefinitely after he admitted to a psychologist he abducted and raped a 10-year-old girl at Forest Lake because he wanted to be imprisoned in Queensland.

Christopher Colin Watkins, 47, told the doctor he thought if he was locked up in Queensland he would have a chance of survival because "he feared otherwise that he would die" in custody.

Watkins was due to be released from custody earlier this month but Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath successfully applied the day before his release date for Watkins to be detained in custody for an indefinite term for control, care or treatment.

Watkins was serving a term of imprisonment for his offending against the girl at Forest Lake in 1998.

Brisbane Supreme Court granted the application, declaring Watkins a "serious danger to the community".

It means he will remain behind bars despite having served his sentence.

Court documents reveal he was afraid of being imprisoned in New South Wales because drug dealers were after him, so he "offended in Queensland to get into more trouble and get incarcerated there rather than in New South Wales".

Watkins thought if he was imprisoned in New South Wales "the Lebs would have got to him".

The Attorney-General's office claimed Watkins should be kept in prison in light of his paranoid schizophrenia, his paraphilic interest in pre-pubertal girls, his personality disorder with prominent antisocial traits and his previous substance abuse disorder.

Watkins was on parole for raping a woman in 1990 when he raped the girl at Forest Lake in 1998.

"The terror and horror she must have suffered in order for you to gain about one minute's worth of sexual gratification is almost too terrible for any decent citizen, particularly a parent who has had the care of a 10 years old girl to contemplate," the sentencing judge said.

Watkins pleaded guilty in Southport District Court and was sentenced to eight years imprisonment but he was released on parole in 1993.

A psychology report before the court diagnosed Watkins as a paedophile.

"In terms of the need to protect members of the community from that risk, there is presently a clear need based on the material for members of the community to be protected from the risk of the respondent committing another serious sexual offence," Judge Brown said.