20 cows and a couple of bulls evade police

DRIVERS are advised to be on the look out for a herd of cattle which may be on the loose near North Booval.

Police say a member of the public called in the report on North Station Rd at 9.20am.

The caller told police he had "corralled about 20 cows and a couple of bulls" on the side of the road.

The driver left the herd shortly after.

Police attended the scene at 9.50am but were unable to locate any of the animals.

Police believe the cattle may have strayed off one of the nearby farms.