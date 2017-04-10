Coroner to explore prisoner's death in custody

A CORONIAL inquest into the death of a Toowoomba man will determine how he committed suicide with razor blades provided to him while in custody.

Terrence Michael Malone died in the Brisbane Correctional Centre in Wacol, Ipswich on November 8, 2014.

It is understood his parole had been cancelled just days before in Toowoomba.

Mr Malone had an history of mental illness, which will be discussed at the inquest.

Coroner Terry Ryan will today hear evidence from 16 witnesses and assess the conduct of Probation and Parole, the Toowoomba Hospital, police at the Toowoomba watch-house and staff at the correctional centre.

The four-day inquest in Brisbane will also explore the centre's policy of supplying shaving razors to inmates.

Nicholas Ware, a solicitor with The Advocacy and Support Centre, will act on behalf of Mr Malone's daughter, while barrister Chris Minnery will represent the other parties.

"We will be looking at the issues linked to his death," Mr Ware said.

The case is linked to the death of another man, Garry Ronald Appleton, under similar circumstances in the Brisbane Correctional Centre in May 2015.