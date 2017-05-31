Cop killer goes down firing after negotiations fail

Rick Maddison was ‘never going to surrender’ to police.

A COP-killing gunman kept elite police at bay by threatening to blow them up with ­explosives from inside a stronghold where he had stockpiled powerful guns.

Rick Maddison, armed with an automatic weapon understood to be an SKS, shot at specialist officers when he tried to flee his stronghold at a rural property at Ringwood, west of Brisbane, yesterday.

Brett Forte has been identified as the police officer fatally shot. Picture: Facebook

The Special Emergency Response Team officers returned fire and killed him, shooting him multiple times.

His weapon was so powerful that a bullet fractured the armoured glass to one vehicle, with an officer cut to the face during the gunfight.

Senior officers said that he had a "grievance against police" and had negotiated with him all night before his last stand with specialist officers yesterday morning.

>>REVEALED: Cop killers violent past

>>Tributes flow for officer: 'We thank you for your service'

>>Devastated Ipswich police vow to protect public

It followed a 20-hour siege at the property after the criminal murdered father-of-three Senior Constable Brett Forte of Toowoomba's Tactical Crime Squad.

The ruthless killer was given multiple opportunities to surrender to police and face up to what he had done - gunning down Toowoomba officer Brett Forte, and sending a community into an anxious waiting game.

Police were prepared to hold a week-long siege to catch Rick Maddison if they needed to.

Specialist police had Maddison's "stronghold" surrounded and had the technology to monitor it clearly, even in complete darkness.

For hours the officers tried to negotiate with the man who shot their colleague Senior Constable Brett Forte.

Rick Maddison shot and killed Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte.

Even after Maddison made a break for it and shot at police, the officers called on him to stop.

But when Maddison ignored repeated calls for him to drop his weapon police opened fire, killing him.

Maddison's gunfire damaged an armoured vehicle, shattering glass and injuring another an officer during his failed escape.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Police Minister Mark Ryan on Tuesday remembered Senior Constable Forte as a hero.

"It is the one scenario that we all fear. That an officer simply goes to work to protect the community and loses their life doing just that," Mr Stewart said.

Rick Maddison shot and killed Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte. Contributed

Mr Stewart said despite Maddison murdering a colleague it was sad to see another human being killed.

"Sadly, though this person (Maddison) throughout the last 24 hours has had many opportunities to resolve this peacefully," he said.

"I squarely, squarely put all responsibility for what's happened over the last 24 hours in his court."

Maddison was well-known to police in Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley area where he racked up a long history of offending and animosity towards authorities.

On the run from police with a warrant out for his arrest, Maddison was known to go on a spree before going to ground, making it notoriously difficult to locate him and bring him before the courts.

It was Snr Const Forte who fatefully located and tried to intercept him on Monday which triggered a tragic chain of events that ended in the officer's murder.

Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said Maddison was wanted on a warrant when Senior Constable Forte intercepted his vehicle and had a history of violence.

He said Maddison had a "grievance against police" but would not detail what this problem was.

Commissioner Stewart said Snr Const Forte's murder and Maddison's death would now be the subject of a thorough investigation to determine the series of events which transpired.

Police will also probe how Maddison came to be in possession of multiple high-powered rifles which are believed to have been stockpiled in the same shelter the killer holed himself up in overnight Monday.