Pisasale's $50k cash pick up questioned by law group

THE Queensland Law Society is concerned about the actions of Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo, who says he asked Paul Pisasale while he was Ipswich mayor to collect $50,000 in cash for him interstate, the ABC reports.

Mr Pisasale, who is under investigation after he was detained at Melbourne Airport last month with $50,000 in cash, announced his resignation as mayor due to ill-health on Tuesday.

Late yesterday, Mr Di Carlo came forward with an explanation, saying he asked Mr Pisasale to collect the money on behalf of a client.

Queensland Law Society president Christine Smyth said it was a very unusual arrangement

"Many people will be wondering what it is that a civic leader is doing collecting $50,000 in cash on behalf of a barrister - it is to say the least very unusual but it is not illegal," she said.

Read more at the ABC.

Mr Pisasale resigned as mayor of Ipswich City Council Tuesday morning, blaming an ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

He said an "MS attack" had started to affect him about two weeks ago.

"It's a very tough disease and a lot of people get it.

"I've been able to set an example and in dealing with multiple sclerosis and sometimes you think you're bullet proof."

Speaking at a press conference at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital, he was asked about an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland and smiled.

"The CCC that, as you know over the years I've cooperated wholeheartedly with the CCC and I intend to continue to do that."