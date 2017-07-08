22°
Complaint lodged with ASIC over council company

8th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:26 AM

A COMPLAINT lodged with Australia's finance regulator alleging misconduct at an Ipswich City Council-owned company appears to be under investigation.

The complaint concerns Ipswich City Properties and an internal transaction recorded in the 2015-2016 financial documents worth $34 million.

It was lodged by Gary Duffy, who plans to run for mayor in the upcoming by-election, in February.

The Ipswich City Properties documents were made public for the first time in December, when they were posted on the council's new website dedicated to the four council-owned companies.

An email from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission - sent to Mr Duffy this week - confirms the regulator referred the matter to a different government agency.

An ASIC spokesman told the QT; "It was a matter more appropriate for the Queensland CCC to address and so, with the complainant's consent, that is where ASIC directed it".

In December, Ipswich City Council said the $34 million listed as 'debt forgiven' was an internal transaction between Ipswich City Properties and Ipswich City Council.

CEO Jim Lindsay said the council "wrote off the debt to better reflect the value of the asset".

"Future sale of land and profits from the redevelopment of any land owned by ICP are required to go back to council in any event," Mr Lindsay said, in December. It is forecast over the 15-year development horizon that the council loan will be fully repaid."

The council is already rocking from Mayor Paul Pisasale's sudden resignation, and subsequent police arrest, last month.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  asic gary duffy ipswich city council

