COMMENT: Dog's death reminder for pet owners

Since January 1, the RSPCA has been receiving, on average, four calls a day about animals being left in hot cars.

WHILE it is normal around this time of year to hear Queensland Ambulance warnings about heat-related illness, something unusual has stood out to me.

Most people know to drink more water, stay in the shade and not go outside in the hottest parts of the day, but it seems an increasing number don't think they should do the same for their pets.

RSPCA Queensland was forced to remind people to keep their pets cool over the weekend after a dog died on Saturday morning when it was left tied to a clothes line without water.

As a dog owner I cannot imagine ever leaving my pet in that situation.

It's not just cats and dogs, the animal welfare organisation has also had calls from our region about horses left in the sun with no water.

While a lot of people bring their pets with them because they love them, it just can't happen in weather like this.

No matter the motive, exposing an animal to extreme heat is cruelty.

It's simple.

If you can't look after a pet, you shouldn't have one.