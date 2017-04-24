Cold snap on the way for Queensland

Ipswich can expect another foggy start on Tuesday morning and colder temperatures later this week.

TEMPERATURES are set to dip back into the single digits later this week as a cold snap hits south-east Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said the colder weather would reach Ipswich by Thursday.

"Then it will fall even further from Friday onwards so quite sunny but certainly much cooler and then Sunday the temperatures will slowly creep," Mr Joseph said.

"Until around Wednesday the temperature will be pretty steady. Then on Wednesday a trough system will push through so it will be the most unstable day this week."

Mr Joseph said the instability may cause showers and a storm for the region mid-week as the trough pushes through.

"The cold air comes behind that trough wed night then we see that sharp drop in temperatures and cold dry air coming through," he said.

"Tomorrow, on Anzac Day, there will be some early fog around like we had this morning and then it will become nice and sunny.

"These cool conditions should extend into the early part of next week."

Ipswich can expect sunny conditions and light winds this week with temperatures dropping to a low of 11 degrees on Thursday, a minimum of seven degrees on Friday, eight on Saturday and then back up to a low of 11 degrees on Sunday morning.