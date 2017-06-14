21°
News

Paul Pisasale targeted in explosive claims by state MP

Geoff Egan
| 14th Jun 2017 5:01 PM Updated: 7:30 PM
Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale.
Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been accused of keeping election donations for his own use, threatening members of the public and pressuring local businesses into giving him and other councillors free goods.

Independent Cairns MP Rob Pyne tabled documents in Queensland Parliament titled "Ipswich Inc" that allege Mr Pisasale engaged in inappropriate conduct throughout his time as a councillor and mayor.

Mr Pisasale did not respond to a request for comment regarding the allegations.

The tabled documents allege Mr Pisasale threatened critics with litigation and used speaking opportunities to visit mistresses across the state.

"He has used a loophole in the Local Government Act to keep any funds raised but not spent on elections for himself," the documents alleged.

"He has bragged at raising hundreds of thousands of dollars over consecutive elections.

"It's well known that Pisasale and other councillors pressure local businesses for freebies from haircuts to meals, drinks to electrical goods for them and their families."

On Wednesday morning, Mr Pyne said he did not want to publish the documents without parliamentary privilege because he feared being sued for defamation.

"In my experience defamation law is something that's used by those with resources and not always in a way that favours transparency," he said.

Mr Pyne said he had only recently been made aware of the allegations against Mr Pisasale.

Despite the document claiming Mr Pisasale breached Labor Party rules, Mr Pyne, who was a Labor member until 2015, said he had been previously unaware of those claims.

Mr Pyne used the tabling to call on the government to increase the powers of the Crime and Corruption Commission or to start a New South Wales-style Independent Commission Against Corruption.

But neither the Government nor the Opposition has backed Mr Pyne's calls for a new corruption watchdog.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls on Wednesday said he believed the CCC was doing its job successfully.

"There's already a CCC inquiry going on into Mayor Pisasale and those actions and obviously I can't comment on that. But the CCC has all the investigative powers to be able to look into the matter. I'm sure that if it makes recommendations that are necessary we'll see them come out and that may then lead to another investigation," he said.

The Ipswich CIty Council denied allegations made in the documents that council-run companies were not transparent. 

The documents claimed the companies were not financial transparent, nor was it clear if councillors or council staff working as directors were paid.

"All four council-owned companies are audited annually by the Auditor-General. Financial information is on the corporate website. The companies report to the council twice a year," the spokesman said.

"No directors are paid for their services. There is full accountability and transparency."

- NewsRegional

Topics:  corruption allegations editors picks paul pisasale queensland parliament rob pyne

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Calls for council corruption inquiry amid Ipswich probe

Calls for council corruption inquiry amid Ipswich probe

A QUEENSLAND MP will today call for a state-wide inquiry into council corruption.

Jamming with the professionals

IN TUNE: Professional musicians from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra visited Inala where they hosted workshops with young music students.

Students have unique opportunity to learn from the best.

Investigators probe 'worst fire Toowoomba has seen'

Fire crews survey the scene of the Amigo's Mexican Restaurant the morning after the fire.

Fire investigators delayed by smouldering embers at Amigo's

How supermarkets could stop self-serve thieves

They want to look into whether “moral triggers”

Local Partners

Pisasale $50k cash: More on developer revealed

THE developer who met Paul Pisasale before the then Ipswich mayor was stopped with $50,000 is proposing a multi-million dollar development in Ipswich’s Yamanto.

DATE FROM HELL: Man lured, attacked in violent home invasion

Robbery ends with three people in jail, thumb almost cut off

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Death mystery haunts Wacol asylum

DEATH PROBE: Nick Curry is looking forward to the Rotary Club of Brisbane murder mystery night.

Everybody in the room is a suspect

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Within 18 months of the change, Ten had gone from being the most profitable TV network in the country to losing millions of dollars

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

FRESH CONTEMPORARY RENOVATION in Excellent Location

25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers From...

Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

MUST BE SOLD-PLEASE BRING OFFERS!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

OFFERING INSPECTIONS BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL LOCAL HARRISVILLE AGENT RICKY QUINN 0418 756 836 TO BOOK YOUR PRIVATE VIEWING TODAY! Neat as a pin, this property...

PERFECT POSITION-PERFECT FAMILY PROPERTY

4 Cooper Court, Boonah 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya jsut a few minutes from Boonah Township and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on...

2 LEVELS OF LIVING ON A BIG 800M2 ROOM FOR SHED, POOL OR GRANNY FLAT

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Sold

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

Horse Lover&#39;s Escape

107 Fielding Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Have a pony of two? Need 5 acres of space? What about a house and some sheds? We have it all for you just on the outskirts of Fernvale - only a short 5 minute...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!