28°
News

China claims our to-be-delivered F35s are already obsolete

Jamie Seidel News Corp Australia Network | 27th Feb 2017 11:39 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CHINA claims it has a radical new 'quantum' radar capable of detecting stealth fighters at great distances. Does this mean our ultra-expensive new F-35 is obsolete, even before we get it?

The RAAF's first F-35's will be making their debut Australian appearance at the Avalon air show this week. It's not a combat-capable aircraft, yet, though the first partially operational US squadron of the type was deployed to Japan earlier this year.

But Beijing state media has boasted its scientists have successfully tested a new type of radar capable of defeating stealth technology at ranges out to 100km.

With a single stroke, such a capability would render the $US1 trillion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program obsolete.

This includes Australia's $17 billion investment in some 72 examples of the controversial aircraft.

Existing radars cast beams of radio waves into the sky, with sensors detecting reflections from aircraft or ships. The whole point of stealth technology is to minimise such reflections.

But what if the beam was something other than a radio wave?

What if Albert Einstein's mysterious "spooky action at a distance" could be harnessed?

Billions of dollars and decades of research invested in developing radio-absorbing materials and airframes optimised towards reflecting such waves away from a receiver would be made meaningless overnight.

For the first time, early warning could be given of an approaching stealth aircraft.

This would give defenders time to prepare and counter-attack.

So is it even possible?

An Operations Specialist watches a radar display aboard the USS Coronado operating in the South China Sea. The ability to ‘see’ stealth aircraft largely negates their threat.
An Operations Specialist watches a radar display aboard the USS Coronado operating in the South China Sea. The ability to ‘see’ stealth aircraft largely negates their threat. US Navy

QUANTUM QUANDARY

The new sensor technology uses concepts on the edge of our scientific understanding.

And a Chinese state-owned technology group late last year declared it had mastered it.

The new technology had "important military application values" because it could identify aircraft and ships "invisible" to conventional radar systems, a press statement read.

Understanding that technology exposes its full potential.

A photon is a particle with wavelike properties that carries energy without mass. We usually hear of it in terms of light, but it is the basis of all electromagnetic radiation.

Where radar sends out a beam of photons as radio waves, quantum radar uses entangled photons.

Put simply, entangled photons are two separate photons that share a deep quantum link. The upshot is the photons mirror each other's behaviour when one of them is influenced in some way.

In terms of radar, a crystal can be used to 'split' such entangled photons and cast one into the sky.

For a time at least, the twin photons retain their 'spooky' link - mirroring the same responses to the environment the other encounters.

It's a quirk of quantum physics which strained the understanding of Albert Einstein when he grappled with the idea in the 1930s.

Quantum radar would send out bursts of photons while retaining their 'pairs'. The changes in behaviour of the retained photon would then reveal what's happening to the photon in the beam.

Ultimately, the point is the same: the entangled photons bounce back to a sensor which can then compute course, speed and size.

But the use of tangled photons has a second major benefit over radio waves.

It's not likely to be jammed.

UNBREAKABLE LOCK

Apart from absorbing or reflecting away its radio beams, conventional radar can also be jammed by transmitting 'white noise' on the same frequencies.

This isn't possible with entangled photons.

While the photons are separated by their beam, they retain their quantum link.

Attempting to break that link would be a giveaway. And any attempt to distort the behaviour of one of the pair would be equally noticeable.

The same applies to advanced materials.

Where modern composites can 'trap' radio waves within their molecular structure, whatever happens to an entangled photon would be replicated - and measured - in its paired mate back at the radar site.

And different materials affect protons in different ways.

Because of this, analysts say quantum radar could ultimately be capable of determining what an aircraft is made of - or even carrying.

At one level this would eliminate the effectiveness of decoys. At another, it could identify which aircraft - or missile - is carrying nuclear warheads.

And, unlike existing radar, their transmissions would not be detectable.

Any stealth aircraft would not know it had been 'seen'.

An F-35 undergoes operational testing aboard a US Marine amphibious assault carrier last year. The stealth fighter’s abilities are limited by the need for stealth.
An F-35 undergoes operational testing aboard a US Marine amphibious assault carrier last year. The stealth fighter’s abilities are limited by the need for stealth. US Navy

STEALTH SHOT-DOWN?

The implications of such quantum radar are enormous.

If true, it could negate the effectiveness of the single aircraft in which all the West's defence hopes lay - the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

This controversial aircraft is 10 years overdue and billions of dollars over budget.

And this is all due to its complete reliance on an ability to fly unseen.

What if it was visible?

It carries fewer weapons, flies slower and is less manoeuvrable than its predecessors. But all this was justified on the basis that its design was optimised to be invisible to radar.

Take that invisibility away and the F-35 looks much less capable than its counterparts.

One of Australia’s first F-35 Strike Fighters displays its RAAF markings. Losing its ability to fly ‘unseen’ will leave the fighter vulnerable.
One of Australia’s first F-35 Strike Fighters displays its RAAF markings. Losing its ability to fly ‘unseen’ will leave the fighter vulnerable. Defence

REALITY CHECK

Despite the ominous sounding properties of this unbeatable radar, the foibles of quantum mechanics make the actual exploitation of such technology incredibly difficult.

Photon pairs degrade. The longer one photon remains in the outside environment, the more stress is placed on the link with its partner. It's called quantum decoherence.

This has implications for a quantum radar's maximum range: keeping the photons paired for the time it takes one to cover 100km represents an enormous technical challenge.

Maker of the F-35 Lockheed Martin has itself been attempting to develop the new technology over the past decade. Its progress remains unreported.

Beijing media asserts successful tests of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) quantum radar has produced results "500 per cent" better than Western examples.

The truth of this is likely to remain unknown for some considerable time, given the defence and corporate secrecy attached to such projects.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  china editors picks f35 lockheed martin

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Body found during search for missing fisherman

Body found during search for missing fisherman

Police have located a body at Wivenhoe Dam after a 38-year-old went missing while swimming last Sunday.

Police hunt duo after taxi driver robbed at knifepoint

The offenders demanded money before fleeing into a nearby park

Facebook crime reports hinder police, 'hurt' community

CALL IT IN: Police are urging people not to use social media to report crimes.

Social media posts can spark unnecessary concern, say police

Share what Anzac Day means to you

SHARING OUR HISTORY: Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick visited Forest Lake State High School to launch the inaugural Oxley Electorate Spirit of Anzac Award.

Winning essay or artwork will send you on a trip to Canberra.

Local Partners

Body found during search for missing fisherman

Police have located a body at Wivenhoe Dam after a 38-year-old went missing while swimming last Sunday.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Child safety put me and my kids in danger'

NO SUPPORT: Anne wants others who have experienced what she says is a flawed process in the state's child safety department, to speak out.

Ipswich mum: 'This has taken something from me I'll never get back'

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

Queenslander Plus Shed In A1 Location!

97 Brisbane Road, Booval 4304

Commercial RUTHERGLEN is situated on a large 916m2 corner block with a character ... $449,000

RUTHERGLEN is situated on a large 916m2 corner block with a character mixed use zoning. With main street exposure this solid character home represents an...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

An Ideal Country Retreat with Potential

527 Mount Walker Road West, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 5 3 2 $1,575,000...

“Bremer View” “Bremer View” is located on the banks of the Bremer River, a historic slice of history is now regretfully up for sale. The...

BRAND NEW &amp; EXPERTLY BUILT IN PREMIUM LOCATION

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $439,000

AWARD WINNING BUILDER’S HOUSE & LAND PACKAGE DUE FOR COMPLETION MID APRIL WALKING DISTANCE TO RAIL, SCHOOLS & BOOVAL FAIR FULLY FENCED REAR YARD WITH LOADS OF...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $355,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

&#39;THREE YEARS NEW AND NOTHING TO DO!&#39;

38 Diamantina Boulevarde, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This stunning four built-in bedroom family home is the complete package for both home owners and investors. Not only is it just three years old but it offers you...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

Your brand new home on corner block.

14 Astartea Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 415,000

Just perfect for those starting out, wanting something special and with no time to spare for the whole building process. From the trendy facade and great street...

Walk Right In.....Sit Right Down

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!