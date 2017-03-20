Children injured as crane collides with bus

UPDATE 5PM: Paramedics have cleared two children of any serious injury following a crash involving a bus and a mobile crane this afternoon.

The crash was reported on Goodna Rd, Greenbank, about 3.44pm.

Six children were assessed for injury, with two requiring treatment for minor abrasions.

None of those children required transport to hospital.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of at least two children injured in a crash involving a bus and mobile crane this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed that the crash was reported on Goodna Rd at Greenbank about 3.44pm.

Two children from the bus are being assessed on scene for injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this stage, however they are not thought to be life-threatening.