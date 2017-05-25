25°
Charges laid over alleged clown mask robbery

Helen Spelitis
25th May 2017 9:20 AM Updated: 5:10 PM

A TEEN has been charged over the robbery of a Booval hotel in April.

The 17-year-old North Ipswich teen is accused of threatening staff at the Racehorse Hotel with a rifle while wearing a clown mask. 

Police will allege he entered the hotel on Brisbane Rd around 8.20pm and demanded cash. 

Staff complied and handed over a sum of cash.

He then fled the scene and was last seen on foot running along nearby railway tracks.

No one was physically injured as a result of the April incident.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of armed robbery and assault.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  armed robbery clown mask ipswich ipswich crime

