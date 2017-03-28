Changes needed for road flow

CHANGES NEEDED: Jamboree Ward Councillor Matthew Bourke wants plans to install traffic lights in Darra amended, saying the current plans will force traffic who use Harcourt Rd into the smaller side streets.

JAMBOREE Ward Councillor Matthew Bourke is worried traffic lights which are going to be installed at the intersection of Harcourt Rd and Railway Pde in Darra could cause all kinds of traffic headaches if the plans are not amended.

Plans for the intersection have been approved and the final plans for the layout of the application have been lodged, which include an entrance coming out at the CIP development on the old Boral site and the installation of traffic lights.

While Cr Bourke said the traffic lights would be definitely going in, he would like to see a few changes made to make the transition easier for residents who live in the immediate area or who travel the road on a daily basis.

"Part of the development application was approved back in 2015 before I became the councillor for Darra,” Cr Bourke said.

"In the plans, it includes banning the right hand turn from Harcourt Rd into Railway Pde, which means anyone wanting to go to the shops or to the park and ride will have to turn down King Edward Ave, Killarney Ave or Livingstone Rd, so the traffic which currently uses this road will be forced into some of the side streets.

"Also, when the lights are operable, it is going to bank traffic back on Harcourt Rd in the mornings. The traffic report that went with the plans which were lodged with council says there could be cues up to 700 metres on Harcourt Road in the morning peak, going down towards Cardiff Rd.

"The lights are going to go in. We can't stop the lights from going in but we can hopefully get some changes about the right hand turns and some of the other turns to make sure we get maximum flow for Harcourt Rd.

"We want to get more green light time for the traffic on Harcourt Rd to move.

"This road is a major connector from the Darra industrial estates to the Ipswich Motorway, and if you don't have that moving, you won't get out of Darra.”

Cr Bourke has made up a petition to change some of the layout of the plan.

"The petition is open to the residents now and I have direct mailed the whole of Darra,” he said. "I am trying to get as many signatures as possible on that.

"You can drop into my office and sign the petition.”

The Satellite contacted CIP but were unable to speak to someone on the phone.