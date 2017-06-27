CENSUS: Richer, older and slightly less European

ALMOST a year after Australia fumed at computer screens while trying to fill out the 2016 Census, the data crunchers have fed the data into machines to give us a new idea of ourselves.

RELATED: Australians are losing their religion

The data will no doubt be dissected a million different ways before the next snapshot in 2021, but here's what we have learned since the Census results were released this morning.

JUMP TO:

Australian statistician David Klisch said 95.1% of Australians filled in the Census, making it comparable to previous years, and also in line with results in New Zealand, Canada and the UK.

"Sixty-three per cent of people completed the Census online, embracing the digital-first approach and contributing to faster data processing and data quality improvements," he said.

"The ABS undertook a range of quality checks, including a thorough Post Enumeration Survey, to ensure the data can be trusted.

So what have we learned about ourselves?

We are one, but we are many

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's dream of a big Australia is slowly coming together, with our national population hitting 24.4 million in December last year.

New South Wales has the most people with 7.48 million people, Victoria has 5.92 million and Queensland comes in third with 4.7 million.



Where are new Australians coming from?

Of the 1.3 million new migrants arriving in Australia since 2011, most came from China (191,000) or India (163,000), although the figure is spread across 180 countries.

Most of our new migrants settle in Australia's biggest cities -- Sydney and Melbourne -- but Kiwis are more likely to head north to Queensland.

More than one-third of all New Zealanders coming here headed for Queensland, about 98,000 of them..



England is still the mother country for many of us



A quarter of us were born overseas and England remains the most common birth country for Australians, aside from Australia.

However, Australians born in China, India and the Philippines are all among the top five.

By region there are more Australians who were born in Asia than there are Australians born in Europe.



Losing our religion?

There are now more people in Australia with "no religion" than who identify as Catholics, still the most popular religion nationally.

Since 2011, the number of non-religious folks has grown from 4.69 million to now 6.9 million. Catholic numbers have fallen slightly from 5.4 million to 5.29 million while Anglican numbers have dropped from 3.67 million to 3.1 million.



Who is the average Australian?

The average Australian is 38 years old (up from 37), female, earning $662 a week (up from $577) or $1438 as a household (up from $1234)

You pay about $335 a week rent, or $1755 on the mortgage, in a house that has 3.1 bedrooms, with 1.6 other people.

Take a look at the figures