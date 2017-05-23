Cemetery theft blow for grieving daughter

Desert roses were removed from the final resting place of Brian and Mary Woodhams.

CALLOUS thieves have struck at the heart of an Ipswich woman on the eve of Mother's Day.

Showing there's no limit to how low some people will stoop, a desert rose that Marie Ramsay planted at the final resting place of her mum and dad in April was stolen within a matter of weeks.

Mrs Ramsay had planted the flowers where her parents' ashes are kept at Goodna's Heritage Park Cemetery, on April 6 this year.

Her father, Brian Woodhams, passed away last year and her mum, Mary, died the year before.

An upset Mrs Ramsay said she discovered the theft on Mother's Day, noting that the ground had been freshly dug up.

"I'm just heartbroken," she said.

"Mum and dad were both well known in the community.

"Dad was involved in graffiti removal and was in Neighbourhood Watch.

"They presented him with a piece of the old pedestrian bridge at Riverview."

Mrs Ramsay said a security camera was pointed in the vicinity of her parents' ashes and she was hopeful the thief or vandal may have been caught in the act.

She has left her contact details with the cemetery in the hope of finding out who was responsible.