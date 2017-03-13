FUEL LEAK: Cement truck rollover on major highway

A CEMENT truck has spilled fuel on the road after overturning on the Centenary Highway.

Paramedics and police were called to the roundabout intersection of the highway and Grampian Dr at Deebing Heights, at 8.55am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson says paramedics are on scene.

At this stage it looks like no one is injured as a result of the crash.

QPS are waiting for heavy haulage crews to move the vehicle from the road.