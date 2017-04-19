26°
LIVE STREAM: Pisasale wants funding to be based on votes

Joel Gould
| 19th Apr 2017 11:25 AM
IPSWICH Mayor Paul Pisasale has called for funding for candidates in elections to be based on the amount of votes secured.
IPSWICH Mayor Paul Pisasale has called for funding for candidates in elections to be based on the amount of votes secured. Rob Williams

IPSWICH Mayor Paul Pisasale has called for funding for candidates in elections to be based on the amount of votes secured by each, as is the case in state and federal elections.

He said that would take the heat off developers and other donors to contribute.

Cr Pisasale is appearing before the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) hearing into the conduct of candidates at the 2016 local government elections in Ipswich, Moreton Bay and the Gold Coast.

Cr Pisasale also said that declaration returns of donations should be made by candidates and sitting councillors before the election and not after it.

Counsel assisting the CCC Glen Rice, QC, asked Cr Pisasale: "So far as these returns are concerned can I ask you your view about whether the disclosure returns serve the purpose of informing electors given they are completed and furnished to the ECQ some months after the election?"

Cr Pisasale had earlier stated that he recorded and updated his donations as they came in on his register of interests but added when asked by Mr Rice that he was in favour of early declarations.

"I don't make the rules but it would be better for them all to be put in before the election," Cr Pisasale said.

"I was trying to keep people informed through my register when candidates running against you don't have to.

"There are two sets of rules."

Cr Pisasale added that "the issue is that councillors and mayors have to run a campaign and they don't receive funding like other levels of government, so somehow you have to raise the money to run a proper campaign to keep your community informed"

"It would be better if there were the same rules for all levels of government."

Mr Rice then said "that raises another question of how funding ought best be done for local government such as Ipswich City Council?"

"I'd say that we should do the same as state and federal so that the onus is not on councillors and mayor to run a proper campaign," he said.

"My preferred funding model is to have people getting payment on the amount of votes they got, the same as state and federal.

"That way people can run their own campaigns and not put pressure on the poor old developer who give because they want good leadership in a city and that get accused of trying to buy a vote."

Cr Pisasale received around $220,000 from 76 donors and confirmed in the hearing that he spent it all on his campaign.

He earlier answered questions on how-to-vote-cards. Cr Pisasale confirmed, as he did earlier to the QT, that he did not pay for his image to appear on any candidate's cards.

On the issue of candidate "groups", Cr Pisasale said his image appeared on competing candidates cards in several council divisions and confirmed that he had run as an independent.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime and corruption commision cr paul pisasale

