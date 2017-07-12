CCC charge Ipswich man with child exploitation offences

A 37-year-old Ipswich man has been charged with child exploitation and drug offences following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC).

The CCC executed a search warrant on the man's Ipswich property yesterday and he was charged at the Ipswich Watchhouse with one count of possessing child exploitation material; one count of use a carriage service to access child pornography material; one count of distributing child exploitation material; one count of possession of dangerous drug and one count of possession of utensils used in connection with the smoking of a dangerous drug.

The man was bailed and is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on 25 July.

The CCC was assisted in the arrest by members of the Queensland Police Service's Ipswich Child Protection Investigation Unit.

As these matters are now before the court the CCC is unable to comment further.