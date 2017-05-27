Caught in the act: Ipswich cop's good deed

A police officer was there in Joan Bell's time of need when her tyre burst in front of a busy shopping centre.

WHEN police officer Kim Nguyen saw a distressed woman stopped at the busy exit to Riverlink Shopping Centre, he jumped into action.

The senior constable stopped to help the shopper, whose car was stuck meters away from a busy roundabout.

East Ipswich resident Joan Bell said she got the fright of her life and was left visibly shaken after her driver's side tyre burst at 10am as she was leaving the centre.

She was half way through phoning for help when the police car pulled up beside her and Snr Const Nguyen asked if she was ok.

"I was just finishing the shopping then I turned around the corner and my tyre burst," she said, still shaking from the scare.

"It was such a loud bang. I've never had a flat tyre before and the police were just driving past.

"I was too scared to get out and I'm so thankful they stopped to help."

After Snr Const Nguyen, who has worked in Ipswich for four years, made the scene safe, the young officer got to work changing Ms Bell's tyre for her.

"It's all part of community engagement and road safety. It was very out of the blue," he said.

Still shaking from the scare, Ms Bell thanked the officer who stopped to help and made her way home with all four tyres in tact.