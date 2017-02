A GINGER cat with an arrow pierced through its body is missing on Brisbane's southside.

The RSPCA, which has released a graphic picture, is desperately trying to find the injured feline, which was last seen in Lange Court at Calamvale on Thursday.

The cat was last seen on Thursday

A woman had reported seeing the cat run down a storm drain after her neighbour had attempted to catch it.

Anyone with any information can call 1300 ANIMAL