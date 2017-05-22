Car hits three children, adult outside busy school

THREE children and one adult have been struck by a car outside a busy Ipswich primary school this afternoon.

Police say a vehicle collided with four pedestrians at the intersection of Wildey and Cascade streets, outside Raceview State School, about 3.15pm.

Initial reports suggested an adult had sustained head and leg injuries, while one child had cuts and abrasions.

Paramedics attended and assessed two patients, with the child taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.