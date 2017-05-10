22°
Community

Canossa wants to hear from you

Ashleigh Howarth | 10th May 2017 9:00 AM
FEEDBACK WANTED: Clinical nurse Jodie Tull (left) and registered nurse Jo Endersby in an operating theatre.
FEEDBACK WANTED: Clinical nurse Jodie Tull (left) and registered nurse Jo Endersby in an operating theatre. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH almost 70 years of care providing a vast array of services, Canossa Private Hospital is now asking what else it can do to benefit the community.

Canossa CEO Robynne Kent wants community feedback on what other services they can introduce for residents in the south-west region.

"Canossa would appreciate knowing what members of our local community would like provided from our hospital and medical centre. We are currently undertaking master planning and service planning for the next 10 years,” she said.

"As part of our planning process we are looking at the use of the current building stock we have and what we need to plan for to expand what we can offer to the community.

"We do have spaces available to commence more outpatient type primarily health services and we are looking to offer further rooms for medical specialists to provide services to the local area.

"We are currently considering opening some further primary health care services such as hearing services.

"We would also like to run some palliative care clinics to assist people with a terminal illness continue under the care of their general practitioner on collaboration with our medical staff who are skilled and focused on managing symptoms associated with terminal diseases.

"Canossa would also like to explore running exercise programs for the elderly to keep them in their own homes for longer.

"This would be an adjunct to our current day rehabilitation programs for those who do not meet the criteria for a rehabilitation program under the private health funding rules.

"The range of hospital services including surgery fields is also all under review.”

Health services have been provided in the region since the Canossian Sisters arrived in the western suburbs from Italy in 1949 to look after the Italian migrant community at the request of Archbishop Duhig.

With years of dedication and compassion behind them, the Sisters then decided to expand their services to the wider area by providing hospital services in 1960.

HEALTH IS THE WORD: Canossa Services CEO Robynne Kent and Board of Ownership CEO Sister Concetta Coppe.
HEALTH IS THE WORD: Canossa Services CEO Robynne Kent and Board of Ownership CEO Sister Concetta Coppe. David Nielsen

Ms Kent spoke to The Satellite about the range of services which are currently available which have been beneficial to the local area.

"Canossa currently provides aged care, retirement living and hospital services. There are also a range of medical centre tenancies on the premises,” she said.

"The hospital has 67 single rooms and services include rehabilitation, palliative care, oncology and surgical services.

"Surgical services include regular endoscopy and colonoscopy services and there are a number of visiting general, maxillo facial as well as plastic and reconstructive surgeons with lists in the theatres.

"These doctors perform a range of procedures including hernia repair, wisdom teeth removal, skin cancer removal and reconstructive surgery.

"We have also commenced overnight surgical stay in our wards.

"Our medical centre has a range of tenancies on our site that provide general practice services such as pharmacy, physiotherapy, dental, pathology and radiology services. Exact Radiology provides plain film Xray, ultrasound and CT services.”

Ms Kent also went on to speak about their residential facilities for the older population.

"Aged care services have been provided by the Canossian Sisters for many years and there are 128 residential aged care beds including a 36 bed dementia specific unit,” she said.

"Each person has their own bedroom and we encourage people to bring items from their old home to personalise their room.

"Retirement living also also been provided at Canossa since 2001. The facilities include one, two and three bedroom independent living units and one and two bedroom serviced apartments.

"The units are offered on a licence basis and the village community run a number of social functions throughout the month.

"Residents have access to exercise classes provided by our therapy team and there is a recreational swimming pool.”

But the list doesn't end there. There is also an allergy clinic, a day oncology unit, rehabilitation physicians, geriatrician, allied health and nursing teams to provide rehabilitation services for people after surgery, a stroke or ill health where they need general body reconditioning, therapy gyms and palliative care.

If you would like to provide feedback for them to consider during the planning stage, phone Robynne Kent on 37175555 or send an email to reception@canossa.org.au with your ideas.

The Satellite

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fete to celebrate sesquicentenary

Fete to celebrate sesquicentenary

Rides, food, live entertainment and more at the 150th anniversary celebrations at Sherwood State School.

Suffering in silence: Nurse labels Ipswich workplace 'toxic'

TOUGH TIMES: An Ipswich nurse has exposed issues between staff, alleging a culture of extreme bullying and intimidation within the mental health unit at Ipswich Hospital.

West Moreton confirms 5 bullying complaints lodged since September

We need to talk about NAPLAN and what it does to students

There needs to be an emphasis on coping mechanisms for students

Hog-tie killer to be free in two months

court generic

Man who killed housemate to walk free in two months

Local Partners

Fete to celebrate sesquicentenary

Rides, food, live entertainment and more at the 150th anniversary celebrations at Sherwood State School.

Raining, pouring: Wet roads to strike SEQ peak hour

Dusty Ford and Amy Blovask take cover as storms roll in.

Motorists told to drive to conditions

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

Owner Committed Elsewhere

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Great opportunity to purchase this low maintenance free standing duplex, which positioned in the most central location, so close to amenities. - Walk to the local...

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

EXCEPTIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY - WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR (ZONED RM01)

10 Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Town House 15 10 5 $449,000

The unique property you’ve been waiting for. Located in one of Booval’s most sought after streets, this is an exciting opportunity for the astute buyer to acquire...

BEAUTIFUL HOME OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

31 Clarendon Road, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $299,000

EXCEPTIONAL POSITION with stunning views over local golf course and surrounding rural area SUPERIOR DESIGN with generous floor plan and quality features CLOSE TO...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!