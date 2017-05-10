Canossa wants to hear from you

WITH almost 70 years of care providing a vast array of services, Canossa Private Hospital is now asking what else it can do to benefit the community.

Canossa CEO Robynne Kent wants community feedback on what other services they can introduce for residents in the south-west region.

"Canossa would appreciate knowing what members of our local community would like provided from our hospital and medical centre. We are currently undertaking master planning and service planning for the next 10 years,” she said.

"As part of our planning process we are looking at the use of the current building stock we have and what we need to plan for to expand what we can offer to the community.

"We do have spaces available to commence more outpatient type primarily health services and we are looking to offer further rooms for medical specialists to provide services to the local area.

"We are currently considering opening some further primary health care services such as hearing services.

"We would also like to run some palliative care clinics to assist people with a terminal illness continue under the care of their general practitioner on collaboration with our medical staff who are skilled and focused on managing symptoms associated with terminal diseases.

"Canossa would also like to explore running exercise programs for the elderly to keep them in their own homes for longer.

"This would be an adjunct to our current day rehabilitation programs for those who do not meet the criteria for a rehabilitation program under the private health funding rules.

"The range of hospital services including surgery fields is also all under review.”

Health services have been provided in the region since the Canossian Sisters arrived in the western suburbs from Italy in 1949 to look after the Italian migrant community at the request of Archbishop Duhig.

With years of dedication and compassion behind them, the Sisters then decided to expand their services to the wider area by providing hospital services in 1960.

HEALTH IS THE WORD: Canossa Services CEO Robynne Kent and Board of Ownership CEO Sister Concetta Coppe. David Nielsen

Ms Kent spoke to The Satellite about the range of services which are currently available which have been beneficial to the local area.

"Canossa currently provides aged care, retirement living and hospital services. There are also a range of medical centre tenancies on the premises,” she said.

"The hospital has 67 single rooms and services include rehabilitation, palliative care, oncology and surgical services.

"Surgical services include regular endoscopy and colonoscopy services and there are a number of visiting general, maxillo facial as well as plastic and reconstructive surgeons with lists in the theatres.

"These doctors perform a range of procedures including hernia repair, wisdom teeth removal, skin cancer removal and reconstructive surgery.

"We have also commenced overnight surgical stay in our wards.

"Our medical centre has a range of tenancies on our site that provide general practice services such as pharmacy, physiotherapy, dental, pathology and radiology services. Exact Radiology provides plain film Xray, ultrasound and CT services.”

Ms Kent also went on to speak about their residential facilities for the older population.

"Aged care services have been provided by the Canossian Sisters for many years and there are 128 residential aged care beds including a 36 bed dementia specific unit,” she said.

"Each person has their own bedroom and we encourage people to bring items from their old home to personalise their room.

"Retirement living also also been provided at Canossa since 2001. The facilities include one, two and three bedroom independent living units and one and two bedroom serviced apartments.

"The units are offered on a licence basis and the village community run a number of social functions throughout the month.

"Residents have access to exercise classes provided by our therapy team and there is a recreational swimming pool.”

But the list doesn't end there. There is also an allergy clinic, a day oncology unit, rehabilitation physicians, geriatrician, allied health and nursing teams to provide rehabilitation services for people after surgery, a stroke or ill health where they need general body reconditioning, therapy gyms and palliative care.

If you would like to provide feedback for them to consider during the planning stage, phone Robynne Kent on 37175555 or send an email to reception@canossa.org.au with your ideas.