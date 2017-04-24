Canossa now offers bulk-billed allergy tests

CANOSSA Private Hospital have added another service to their Seventeen Mile Rocks facility with the opening of their brand new allergy clinic.

Currently one doctor is on hand to perform skin pricks and patch testing and will be able to give you your results during the same consultation.

Staff at the centre will add more highly trained allergy doctors to their staff list as the demand for the clinic grows.

The new allergy centre has already tested more than 20 patients since it was first opened, and with no referrals needed, and bulk-billed services, director of clinical services' Evi Bitran believes that number is going to jump dramatically.

"One in three Australians suffer from allergies,” Mr Bitran said.

"There is a great inaccessibility to the public system because to get what we do here (allergy tests), people can wait up to a year in the public system.

"Or privately, people can pay up to $600 to see a specialist and then wait weeks to get their results.

"What is great about our new allergy clinic is that some tests are bulk-billed and you get the results quite instantly.”

Canossa services CEO Robynne Kent, director of clinical service Evi Bitran and allergy nurse Heidi Smith. Rob Williams

To test for air allergies, such as dust mites, pollens, animals and types of mould, the skin prick test is bulk-billed.

Patch tests which determine if you are allergic to certain types of food could potentially be bulk-billed, but that depends on a case by case situation. Otherwise, a private fee of $200 with a rebate of $50 will be offered.

Phone the facility on 31800010 Monday to Friday to speak to a nurse and to book an appointment.