Calls for council corruption inquiry amid Ipswich probe

A QUEENSLAND MP will today call for a state-wide inquiry into council corruption.

Cairns MP Rob Pyne says the latest CCC investigation involving former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale demonstrates the need for an independent inquiry.

Mr Pyne, who has previously called for the state government to investigate local government corruption, says calling for the entire council to be sacked would not address the systemic problems he believed exist within Queensland local governments.

Since it was revealed Mr Pisasale was stopped at Melbourne airport with $50,000 in cash, Mr Pyne has received "numerous email and calls" from Ipswich residents and workers.

He says while the focus may be on "the big wigs" it 's the everyday council workers who suffer the hardships of corruption which can lead to self-harm.

"What you see is council staff pressured to act improperly and possibly illegally and it's happening in other councils too," Mr Pyne said.

"Sacking one council won't resolve the issues.

"The problems are systemic and need to be addressed."

This is not the first time Mr Pyne has called for an independent inquiry into corruption among Queensland local governments.

In 2015 Mr Pyne tabled documents in parliament detailing allegations of corruption, bullying and fraud in the Tablelands and Cairns regional councils.

In March 2016 Mr Pyne quit the Labor Party and is now an independent MP.