Budget 2017: Your five-minute guide

THE ECONOMY

The 2017-18 budget deficit is $29.4 billion, forecast to drop to $21.4 billion in 2018-19, and then $2.5 billion in 2019-20, with expectation of a return to surplus of $7.4b by 20-21

Unemployment is now expected to have peaked at the current rate of 5.75 per cent and will fall to 5.5 per cent in 2018-19, then to 5.25 per cent in 2020-21

Inflation at 2 per cent this year and rising to 2.25 per cent next year, then 2.5 per cent in 2019-20 and through to 2020-21.

Total revenue $444.4 billion, up from $412.1 billion in 2016-17 and estimated to reach $476.1 billion in 2018-19

Real GDP of 2.75 per cent, expected to rise to 3 per cent in 2018-19, where it will remain through to 2020-21.

Net debt to peak at 19.8 per cent of GDP in 2018-19, falling to 8.5 per cent in 2027-28

HOUSING/SUPERANNUATION

First-home buyers to salary-sacrifice into their superannuation, taxed at a lower margin, to save for a home deposit

Can contribute a total of $30,000 into their super, on top of compulsory contributions, or $15,000 per year.

Retired couples who downsize will be able to put $300,000 each into their superannuation, from the proceeds of their home sale.

A tax of $5000 per annum to be imposed on foreign investors who leave their properties vacant for six months or more for the year.

HEALTH

Medicare rebates will rise from 2018 by around 50 cents.

Price of some medicines will fall

$300 worth of extra dental care for children every two years

Mental health funding for telehealth consultations, suicide prevention and research

Families who refuse to vaccinate children will lose $28 a fortnight in family tax benefits.

NDIS

The government will fully fund the NDIS by raising the Medicare levy by 0.5 per cent, it will introduce a new system to check the quality of care providers.

A program to help train the extra 60,000 NDIS care workers needed has been funded in the budget.

The government will also set up a program to find jobs for people with a disability.

Thousands of Australians who have disabilities but won't qualify for the NDIS will get funding for community based mental health programs.

EDUCATION

University graduates to pay back student loans from a starting salary of $42,000 a year, down from $55,000

Higher education fee contributions to be increased by 7.5 per cent, phased in over four years, from 2018

$18.6-billion in extra funding for children in all schools over the next 10 years.

meet 20 per cent of needs-based funding for students in public schools and 80 per cent for students in non-government schools.

funding for each student across all sectors to grow by 4.1 per cent per annum on average.

WELFARE

New Jobseeker Payment, which will consolidate seven existing income support payments

$263 million allocated over four years to expand ParentsNext services, supporting parents of young children

New measures, including a drug testing trial among 5000 welfare receiptients and a crackdown those collecting multiple payments, to ensure benefiaries fulfil job seeking obligations.

INFRASTRUCTURE

$75 billion in infrastructure funding from 2017-18 to 2026-27

Up to $5.3 billion committed for the Badgerys Creek Airport, commencing works in 2018.

Government to deliver inland rail connecting Brisbane with Melbourne, using an $8.4-billion equity investment in the Australian Rail Track corporation and a public-private partnership.

$1 billion infrastructure package for Victoria

$1.6 billion for new Western Australian projects

DEFENCE

More than $400 million combined in new funding for ASIS and the Australian Federal Police specifically to fight the rising threat of terrorism.

Budget recommits troops for a further three years to overseas operations, notably the Middle East and the fight against Islamic State

Various ADF bases to get upgrades and facelifts to cater for new hardware

Military to play a $35 million role in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

TAX

Medicare Levy low income threshhold will increase so low income tax payers such as singles, seniors and pensioners will continue being exempt from paying the levy.

Singles threshold to be increased to $21,655; families to $36,541 plus $3356 for every independent child

Property investors no longer allowed to travcel deductions to visit rental properties. Depreciation deductions to be limited.

Investment in new and existing affordable rental housing by increasing the capital gains tax (CGT) discount from 50 per cent to 60 per cent.

TOURISM

Tourism Australia to have budget cut from $160 million to $148 million

Extra $410 million in revenue flagged from linking visa application charges to annual CPI increases.

Government to invest $185.4 million over four years from 2017-18 in significant reforms to Australia's visa processing arrangements

SEXUAL ABUSE

$33.4mm to establish a redress scheme for survivors of institutional child sex abuse

Once scheme is live on July 1, 2018, survivors can claim up to $150,000 in compensation for abuse

Will help 3000 victims who suffered abuse at hands of Commonwealth agencies. including Defence, Immigration and indigenous Affairs

PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

Changes to the PPL scheme will be scrapped under a $17b saving for unlegislated policies, aka "zombie measures"

Will mean 72,000 people won't see a scaling back of payments and 7000 people who were due to have entire payment cut will now not suffer that fate.

HOMELESSNESS

$381 million funding for homelessness services through to 2019-20, which is a major commitment to the sector as homelessness continues to rise.

For the first time, states will now face sanctions from the Commonwealth if they don't meet agreed homelessness targets.

BANKS

Government to introduce levy on major banks with liabilities greater than $100 billion, raising $6.2 billion over four years.

FOREIGN AID

Diplomats posted overseas to lose some of their salaries with a streamlining of allowances to save the government $37 million

SIN TAXES

Cost of roll-your-own cigarettes and cigars to increase

Will be taxed the same excise rate as manufactured cigarettes

