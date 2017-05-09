Budget 2017: Ipswich Motorway funding a no show

Mock-up of Darra to Rocklea stretch of Ipswich motorway which has been described as a goat track. Photo: Digitally altered

WE have been crying out for the cash to upgrade the Darra to Rocklea stretch of the Ipswich Motorway but the project did not rate a mention in this year's Federal Budget papers.

Blair MP Shayne Newmann called on the Federal Government to not only pour in funds for the motorway upgrade but also improve the Oxley/Blunder Rd interchange and the Boundary Rd connection across the Oxley Creek.

But while the Federal Government is pushing this as its infrastructure budget, none of the three dream projects have scored funding.

In some hopeful news for the region however, the Coalition has committed to pump another $28 million into its Stronger Communities fund.

According to the Commonwealth, those funds will be aimed at small organisations to help them "implement necessary upgrades to local infrastructure", buy equipment or support activities.

The program has been a winner for Ipswich for the past two years, with groups including Ipswich Rugby League, City Hope Church, Ipswich Coalminers Memorial Trust, St Vincent De Paul, Ipswich Hospital and others all winning an injection of cash.

It will also spend a further $5 million on improving flood protection in Ipswich in the hope that it helps to keep a lid on insurance premiums.

The Federal Government failed to financially back the Cunningham Hwy/Yamanto to Ebenezer project which was congested with 2700 heavy vehicles using a 4.75km stretch between Warwick Rd and Ebenezer Creek.

The road was described as a "nightmare for the people who live in that area of Ipswich" late last month by Mr Neumann.