Buckingham Palace staff called to emergency meeting

QUEEN Elizabeth II's entire staff from across the United Kingdom has been summoned to an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace today, according to reports.

Servants will be addressed by the Royal Household's most senior office Lord Chamberlain and Her Majesty's Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt in just hours.

The meeting, called suddenly at 3am local time (12pm AEST) and described as highly unusual by royal watchers, has sent Britain's rumour mill into a concerned frenzy.

Queen Elizabeth II marked her 91st birthday last month and Prince Philip turns 96 in June. Picture: AFPSource:News Limited



There is speculation that the announcement is to do with either the Queen or her husband the Duke of Edinburgh's health.

HOW THE PALACE WOULD DEAL WITH QUEEN'S DEATH

Social media has erupted in panic with many offering theories about the announcement, from abdication to far more serious issues.

The Mirror reports that even the most trusted of staff have been left in the cold as to what the meeting will be about.

"Although meetings involving the entire royal household are occasionally called, the way this has been done at the eleventh hour is highly unusual and suggests that there is something major to be disseminated," Mail Online reported.

News network OB satellite vans & reporters gathering outside Buckingham Palace right now pic.twitter.com/QqxpigZEKf — Zara (@strawdelish) May 4, 2017

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment. The Queen has just returned to Buckingham Palace from an extended visit to Windsor over Easter.

Household staff from as far as Balmoral in Scotland have reportedly been included in the roll call.

The Queen took ill over Christmas and missed some public engagements, which raised concerns about her health.

However she has recommenced some of her normal duties in recent months.

Her Majesty marked her 91st birthday last month and Prince Philip turns 96 in June.

Photos View Photo Gallery

More to come