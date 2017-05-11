Brisbane teen found after missing in bushland for days

A TEENAGER missing in bushland northwest of Brisbane since Monday has been found.

Police confirmed Eric was found "safe and well" around 9.30am.

He was found in bushland about "five to ten minutes from his home", police said.

He was "suffering the effects of exposure" but otherwise fine.

His parents were earlier making their way to the scene.

Eric spent three nights in wet and cold conditions, and grave concerns had been held for him.

His family issued a heartfelt plea for his safety on Wednesday. "Contact us, please. Me, your mum, your baby brother and your baby sister, we're missing you," his father, Darryl, said.

"We love you, Eric, and we just hope you come back safe." Darryl said the family had lived in the mountainous area for four years and often went camping and bushwalking.

Police are due to update the media at 10.15am.

MORE TO COME

SES volunteers search a creek off Mt Glorious Rd for the teenager.

THE Samford community has banded together to create its own search party for a missing teenager in Brisbane's north-west.

Hundreds of residents from the region have joined a Facebook group called 'Bring eric Home Samford' in a bid to expand the search parameters on the advice of police and SES.The group is this morning coordinating a team of walkers and horseriders.

Facebook users are using the hashtags #walkers, #horseriders and #offer to rally as many people as possible today.

One of the areas that will be searched is near Cedar Creek in the Samford Valley.

"To help Julie coordinate people who are able to search... please put all your offers in the comments below. That will be the first place she can look. A general post will also be done once information is available from the police on where the search is focused on," a post in the group last night read.

Emergency workers have returned to scour bushland near where Eric, 16, was last seen in Brisbane's northwest.

He was last spotted in Highvale wearing a white T-shirt, khaki cargo pants and carrying a camouflage backpack.

Police and SES volunteers have so far concentrated their search on bushland in Highvale, Samford, Mount Glorious and Mount Nebo.

They hope to get a chopper in the air on Thursday as part of the search.

It comes after his father appealed for help and spoke of his love for his son.

The man, who wanted to be known only by his first name Daryl, said 16-year-old Eric was last seen leaving for school on Monday morning.

He didn't return.

"I noticed he wasn't home around 5.35pm when it was dark," Daryl said.

"He's a 16-year-old boy. He loves playing electric guitar. He studies hard, he's a smart child.

"I couldn't ask for a better son."

Police, including dogs, are searching a large area in bushland near Samford, along with the State Emergency Service.

Acting Inspector Janelle Andrews said: "(Eric) was last seen walking down a road near the home ... in the afternoon."