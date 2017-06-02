BringBackBilly: Our fight to have Slater in Origin game two

THERE is just one thing that will deliver this year's State of Origin into the hands of Queensland, but will selectors heed our call?

We and all of Queensland are adamant Innisfail rugby league's "chosen one" Billy Slater will turn around our woeful Game I result if picked for Game II in Sydney on June 21.

We're not alone and we need your support to help Bring Back Billy.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter, who caught everyone off guard with his foray into rugby league analysis before the first Origin game, said the Maroons' shocking result on Wednesday was not surprising.

The selectors' decision not to include Slater in the line-up raised the ire of Mr Katter.

"On my count, there were at least seven times Moloney clearly broke through with the line open. And similarly, Tedesco. So who was supposed to be marking them? Milford and Darius Boyd," he said.

"I've never asked for Boyd or Milford to be axed but have a look at the Moloney try and then tell me I was wrong about Darius being in the team."

Cairns and District Rugby League secretary Pat Bailey agreed Slater could have made a difference to Queensland's Origin I result.

"Cameron Smith looked a bit lost and I think Nate Myles did everything that was asked of him but that was a couple of big running forwards NSW had. They certainly missed JT," she said.

"Cameron missed the kick and you just rely on JT for more than just playing. For me it was pretty empty. Then you have Greg Inglis, that's a big loss."

Mayor Bob Manning conceded both teams played well, one just played better.

"I don't think the game would have changed with Slater - and that goes for Thurston too. The NSW forwards were simply too strong," he said.