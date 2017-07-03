23°
Baby boy dies after being run over at Ipswich home

Helen Spelitis
| 3rd Jul 2017 5:16 PM Updated: 6:25 PM
A child has reportedly been injured at a home on Aramac Street in Brassall
A child has reportedly been injured at a home on Aramac Street in Brassall Channel 7

LATEST: An infant has been killed in what appears to be a tragic accident that has rocked the Ipswich community.

Emergency service vehicles flooded into Aramac St at Brassall just after 4pm this afternoon after reports a child had been seriously injured.

The 18-month-old boy was killed, reportedly run over in his family's driveway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The forensic crash unit and child protection services have launched an investigation which police Senior Sergeant Steve Riznyk says is standard.

"It appears to be a tragic accident," he said.

Resident Eboney Tobin heard the helicopters and knew something was wrong.

Ms Tobin is a mum herself and said while the details were still emerging, she felt sick at the thought of what happened.

"As a mum I feel sick and devastated for them... You can't change it. You can't bring (the child) back. They must be devastated," she said.

Ms Tobin said the area was home to lots of children and the incident was a reminder to be vigilant.

 

UPDATE: An 18-month-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Brassall this afternoon.

The toddler was run over in the driveway of a home in Aramac St at 4pm.

The Major Crash Unit are on scene, as well as scenes of crime officers and a Child Protection Investigation Unit detective.

A crime scene has been established, although it is understood the boy's death is believed to have been a tragic accident.

