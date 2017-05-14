Police divers, Polair search for missing man

POLICE divers are searching for a missing man in Tarampa this morning after finding his possessions near a billabong, initial reports suggest.

Police say a local man in his 30s was dropped off to go fishing at Jendra Rd, Tarampa on Friday afternoon and has not returned since.

Officers found his possessions at the site and are now searching the area on foot, by air using the Polair helicopter and with police divers.

More to come.