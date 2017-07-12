BREAKING: Patricia Petersen to run for mayor

A SERIAL candidate is after Ipswich's top job.

Sexologist Dr Patricia Petersen this morning said her name would be on the ballot paper to be the city's next mayor.

She says she isn't afraid to take on sitting councillors Paul Tully and Andrew Antoniolli who both intend to run.

This isn't the first-time Dr Petersen has taken a tilt at public office in Ipswich.

She was a candidate at the 2016 Local Government elections.

She stood for Division 3 and polled fourth, out of six candidates, with 1005 votes.

Kerry Silver was the successful candidate with 2693 votes, followed by Jim Dodrill with 2322 votes and Danny Donohue on 1948 votes.

In 2013, Dr Petersen also unsuccessfully ran for mayor on the Sunshine Coast and in 2009 took at tilt at the seat of Bundamba but lost to J-Ann Miller.

Dr Petersen, 53, said she is about to start work at a community legal centre as a paralegal.

Bizarrely, she was photographed outside the Brisbane police watch house the day former Mayor Paul Pisasale was charged recently. She said at the time she was there to support a personal friend.

Mr Pisasale is facing three charges including extortion.

