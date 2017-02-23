New Springfield based seat to be named Jordan

HONOURED: Pioneering politician Vi Jordan, a former Ipswich West MP and Ipswich councillor, will have a new seat based around Springfield named after her.

A NEW seat based around Springfield and named after former Ipswich councillor and Ipswich West MP Vi Jordan will be unveiled tomorrow when the Electoral Commission Queensland (ECQ) releases the state's new draft boundaries.

The new seat will be called Jordan and will be located between the seats of Logan and Bundamba, while also bordering the seat of Ipswich.

The late Ms Jordan was the first female elected to Ipswich City Council in 1961 and was the first Labor woman elected to parliament as Ipswich West MP in 1966.

She was a Brassall resident and a leading figure in the women's movement and a strong advocate on social justice issues.

The former school teacher attended Brassall State School and Ipswich Girls Grammar School.

Four new seats have been named by the ECQ, to take the number to 93, and many renamed.