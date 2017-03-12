Labor's Jo-Ann Miller set to contest eighth election

COOKING WITH GAS: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller is set to contest her eighth consecutive election, having won her last seven.

ALL sitting ALP members in Ipswich seats have been pre-selected unopposed to contest the next state election with Charis Mullen set to be the Labor Party candidate for the new seat of Jordan.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller had no competitors ahead of pre-selection once the cutoff date for nominations at 5pm last Friday closed.

There had been speculation that the left may back CFMEU construction division aligned candidate Nick Thompson to take on Ms Miller but that did not eventuate.

Ms Miller is now on track to contest her eighth election in a row in Bundamba, in what is regarded by pundits as the safest seat in Queensland on both sides of politics.

Ms Miller is backed by the mining and energy division of the CFMEU and national secretary Andrew Vickers recently told the QT why Ms Miller was the right person to represent the seat in a passionate defence of her character and record.

"If we had more politicians like Jo-Ann Miller in state and federal parliament the whole country would be a lot better off," Mr Vickers said at the time.

"Jo-Ann is my local member, so I know how good a local member she is."

While the process is not completed, all four pre-selected candidates are almost certain to be running at the next election.

The state executive of the Labor Party will meet on Monday night and it has the final say on endorsements.

"While nominations have closed, the internal process is still underway," state secretary of the ALP Evan Moorhead said.

"Queensland Labor will be announcing candidates shortly."

Charis Mullen, ALP candidate for Jordan.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is understood to have been opposed to sitting MPs being challenged.

The ALP has a fight on its hands against the LNP and One Nation, and Ms Palaszczuk did not want internal contests diluting the party's focus.

The last time the ALP knocked off a sitting member in state politics was in 1986 when Dean Wells beat Joe Kruger in the seat of Murrumba's pre-selection.

The old adage that "disunity is death" in politics has proven to be a truism in reality and not just a cliche.

Meanwhile, Ms Mullen was on the campaign trail in the seat of Jordan on Saturday with Blair MP Shayne Neumann and has a headstart on candidates from other parties who are yet to nominate.