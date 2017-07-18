UPDATE: Dog seized after girl left with serious facial injury

UPDATE 11.30AM: COUNCIL has seized a staffy cross after a young child was mauled in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics were called to a home near Bottlebrush Crescent. at 7.47am after reports of a dog attack.

The five-year-old girl suffered serious lacerations to her face and was rushed to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Ipswich Council has now seized the dog which is now at Ipswich Pound.

A council spokesperson said it was too early to say whether it would be put down.

"Ipswich City Council has seized a staffy cross breed dog following an attack on a young girl at Redbank Plains earlier this morning," the spokesperson said.

"The attack was reported to council by Queensland Police Service at 8.26am and is believed to have involved a dog owned by the victim's family.

"The incident is under investigation."

Penalties for the owner of a dog involved in an attack may include fines, removal for the dog from the area, seizure or destruction, according to Ipswich Council laws.

A dog may also be declared a dangerous dog or a menacing dog as a result of an attack.

This declaration imposes higher registration fees and restrictions on the keeping of the animal.

