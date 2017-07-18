27°
News

UPDATE: Dog seized after girl left with serious facial injury

Anna Hartley
| 18th Jul 2017 8:09 AM Updated: 2:25 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 11.30AM: COUNCIL has seized a staffy cross after a young child was mauled in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics were called to a home near Bottlebrush Crescent. at 7.47am after reports of a dog attack.

The five-year-old girl suffered serious lacerations to her face and was rushed to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Ipswich Council has now seized the dog which is now at Ipswich Pound.

A council spokesperson said it was too early to say whether it would be put down.

"Ipswich City Council has seized a staffy cross breed dog following an attack on a young girl at Redbank Plains earlier this morning," the spokesperson said.

"The attack was reported to council by Queensland Police Service at 8.26am and is believed to have involved a dog owned by the victim's family.

"The incident is under investigation."

Penalties for the owner of a dog involved in an attack may include fines, removal for the dog from the area, seizure or destruction, according to Ipswich Council laws.

A dog may also be declared a dangerous dog or a menacing dog as a result of an attack. 

This declaration imposes higher registration fees and restrictions on the keeping of the animal.

INITIAL: A SMALL girl has been rushed to hospital after a reported dog bite in Redbank Plains.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the child suffered serious lacerations to her face after an incident with a dog.

Paramedics received calls of the dog bite at 7.47am and were called to a home near Bottlebrush Crescent.

The child, believed to be aged between 2-5 years old, was transported with a critical care paramedic to Lady Cilento Hospital.

"She was transported stable with a serious injury," the QAS spokesperson said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dog bite hospital ipswich qas

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'It was our choice whether or not to let our baby boy go'

'It was our choice whether or not to let our baby boy go'

A Queensland mother shares her heart-wrenching story after contracting listeria when she was pregnant with her first child.

REVEALED: Hanson explains why Miller gets a big tick

THE FINE FIGHT: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller has won respect far and wide for her estimates hearings performances, including from One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (left).

Here are the reasons why One Nation will stay out of Bundamba

Almost $2 million spent revamping crucial hospital facility

GETTING BETTER: Clinical director The Park Centre for Mental Health Ankur Gupta and mental health peer support worker Gisella Danesi outside the newly refurbished Acute Mental Health Unit

Vital health unit revived

NSW Blues' poor culture keeps costing them Origin

Mackay's Dane Gagai in State of Origin Game III at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Everything we believed is a fraud.

Local Partners

Fog blankets south-east Queensland

Traffic has slowed on motorways and public transport has been disrupted as early morning fog blankets southeast Queensland.

Two charged after alleged dangerous high speed pursuit

Police say two men have been charged over a high-speed police chase. (file image)

Police say they've arrested two men over Ipswich car chase

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question? Only one in 1,000 people are smart enough

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

POSITION, POOL &amp; PARKING

23 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $479,000

This absolutely perfectly presented family home is in a terrific street surrounded by home owners and is only a short walk to the popular Winston Glades shopping...

7 CAR PARKING IN PRIME POSITION ON 1200SQM BLOCK

6 Blessington Way, Flinders View 4305

House 4 3 7 $695,000

7 CAR PARKING IN PRIME POSITION ON 1200SQM BLOCK This amazing property is not your average home - where else in Suburbia can you park 7 cars under cover + 3 under...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 Offers above...

Normally at this price there's more to do, but this 2 bedroom home is comfortable and ready for you to settle into or rent out immediately (rental expectations of...

Flood Free Fully Concreted Under

8 Lower Cross Street, Goodna 4300

Commercial andbull; Highset in local industry hub elevated position andbull; 607m2 allotment in ... $299,000

andbull; Highset in local industry hub elevated position andbull; 607m2 allotment in cul-de-sac street - 3 phase power connected andbull; Previous use as a...

1,832m2* Flood Free - Close to Motorways

4-6 Lower Cross Street, Goodna 4300

Commercial andbull; Price reduced - Freehold sale - offered to the market as ... $480,000

andbull; Price reduced - Freehold sale - offered to the market as is. andbull; Currently occupied by long established trailer manufacturing business - vendor...

Lowset four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $330,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE APPOINTED

44 Queen Street, Blackstone 4304

House 3 2 2 Sold for...

Here is your chance to secure a 1012sqm allotment with 2 street frontage in Blackstone. The existing dwelling is in good order & well maintained. - Renovated...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!