BREAKING: Broncos' million dollar man joins Ipswich Jets

BRISBANE Broncos superstar Ben Hunt has been sensationally dropped by coach Wayne Bennett and will instead line up for the Ipswich Jets.

This morning it was revealed Bennett would opt for a combination of Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford in the halves and former Golden Boot winner Benji Marshall playing off the bench when the Broncos take on South Sydney this weekend.

Hunt's loss is Ipswich's gain, with the NRL star set to line up with the Ipswich Jets on Saturday against Norths Devils.

Hunt signed with St George Illawarra earlier this year for a staggering $6 million contract, making him one of the highest paid players in the NRL.

Now the 27-year-old is set to make Intrust Super Cup history as the highest paid player to ever play in the Queensland competition.

"It's a bit of a surprise," Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit said.

"Benji Marshall has been performing really well and Kodi Nikorima did a fantastic job when he was filling in.

"The Broncos will have their reasons for trying a different combination and maybe the fact that he is moving on at the end of the year might have come into it.

"Either way we will be very grateful to have Ben Hunt playing with us, and let's hope he comes out on Saturday and proves why he is a First Grade player."

One of four Brisbane players allocated to the Ipswich Jets at the start of the year, Hunt will play his first game in the Jets colours this weekend.

He will come up against his former club when the Jets host Norths Devils at North Ipswich Reserve.

Joining the Jets final training session tonight, Hunt will cause some selection headaches for co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker.

"Ben and Shane will have to have a good think about the team list," Cubit admitted.

"Our spine has been going really well but I'm sure they'll come up with a plan around the role they want Hunt to play.

"His running game is his strength and that part of what Ben and Shane instil in our players so I think he'll fit in really well.

"He plays instinctively and is very professional in everything he does."

Hunt will join the rest of the Ipswich Jets Intrust Super Cup squad when they host Norths Devils at North Ipswich Reserve from 3pm on Saturday.