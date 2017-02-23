31°
Brave survivor shares story

Ashleigh Howarth | 23rd Feb 2017 12:15 PM
SHARING HER STORY: Forest Lake author Lisa Constantine has written a book about her own personal struggles overcoming an accident that almost killed her.
SHARING HER STORY: Forest Lake author Lisa Constantine has written a book about her own personal struggles overcoming an accident that almost killed her.

WHEN Lisa Constantine survived a horrific car accident 20 years ago, she knew her life would be changed forever.

From that day, the disability support worker from Forest Lake has had to make some tough choices in her life.

Like all victors over adversity, she chose to take the path of optimism, taking good from the bad. She is now focused on sharing the lessons she learnt through her recovery with others through her book A Simple Drive Home.

"I wanted my story to not be one of 'poor me' or negativity. I really wanted to make sure what I had been through was more than something awful,” Ms Constantine said.

"My story is terrible. To leave home to go about my day and to be then be cut out of my car after a P-plater crashed into me was not how I saw my life going. I was newly married, we had bought our first home and were talking about how many children we would have.”

That changed in an instant, snowballing into years of rehab, physio and the breakdown of her marriage. She said she knew if she wanted to stop feeling sorry for herself, she had to change the way she looked at the accident.

"I need to turn it into something positive,” she said.

"So I started to write my story. My story started on bits of napkins as a way of getting the story out of my head. I then realised I needed help so I did and my book came to life.

"Twenty years ago, I could never have imagined I would write a book. I was just an ordinary person. Now I have a book and have asked to speak at school and networking events.”

Over the past 12 months, she put pen to paper to tell her story of survival and triumph. Her debut book A Simple Drive Home is a raw and honest look at how she recovered after the accident and is a testimony to the power of positive thinking.

"There have been many times I just wanted to curl up in a ball and even today, my injuries still make life challenging but life is what you make of it. You can have horrible things happen to you. Yet we all have choices... we choose how we respond to those horrible things.”

Buy a Kindle version of the book at www.amazon. com.au/Simple-Drive-Home- Lisa-Constantine-ebook/ dp/B01HO2WQGC.

To buy a hard copy of the book go to Facebook page lisaconstantine@asimple drivehome.

The book costs $20 plus postage.

After her life was changed forever, Lisa Constantine decided to inspire others by sharing her tale in a new book.

