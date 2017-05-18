23°
News

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

Staff writers | 18th May 2017 12:34 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS MUCH much as three months worth of rain is expected to drench parts of central and north Queensland coast today before the extreme low descends on south-east Queensland tomorrow.  

Hamilton Island has already passed its monthly May average of 78mm, with 86.4mm being recorded in the past 24 hours, while Bowen Airport received 72mm during the same period.
   

After Cyclone Debbie, regions including Mackay in Central Queensland and Lismore in northern New South Wales (pictured) will be worst affected by these latest storms.
After Cyclone Debbie, regions including Mackay in Central Queensland and Lismore in northern New South Wales (pictured) will be worst affected by these latest storms.

  A flood warning from the Bureau of Meteorology suggests there could be "isolated falls" of up to 400mm between Tully and Gladstone, prompting a major flood warning.  

The impact of the potentially flooding rains will be felt most in regions still reeling from the destruction delivered by Tropical Cyclone Debbie earlier this year.

 

 Bureau Of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morton said when the low trough finally passes, areas between Gladstone and Tully, and west to Hughenden, will have received falls between 100m and 200mm.  

"We've had reasonable falls already through the region and the highest total is Preston which has had 114mm and Mingela has had 100mm," Mr De Morton told The Courier-Mail.  

"Over the course of the event it will be more likely 100m to 200m over most of the region, if you go north of Gladstone through to Tully out to Hughenden and Clermont.  

"That's the main region where we are expecting the decent falls of rain and we have a flood watch out as well."

He said the rainfall average for May varies widely with Townsville usually receiving only 32mm while Mackay averages 104mm for the month.      

 

WHERE IT'S FALLING:

THURSDAY RAINFALL FORECAST (BOM)

QLD

  • Bowen: 150-200mm
  • Bundaberg: 1-5mm
  • Charleville: 1-5mm
  • Dalby: nil
  • Fraser Coast: 1-5mm
  • Gladstone: 15-25mm
  • Gympie: 1-5mm
  • Ipswich: nil
  • Mackay: 50-100mm
  • Moranbah: 50-100mm
  • Rockhampton: 25-50mm
  • Sunshine Coast: 1-5mm
  • Toowoomba: nil
  • Warwick: nil

NSW

  • Coffs Harbour: nil
  • Grafton: nil
  • Lismore: nil
  • Tweed: nil

  FRIDAY RAINFALL FORECAST (BOM)

QLD

  • Bowen / Proserpine: 150-200mm
  • Bundaberg:  10-15mm
  • Charleville: 10-15mm
  • Dalby: 1-5mm
  • Fraser Coast:  10-15mm
  • Gladstone:  10-15mm
  • Gympie:  15-25mm
  • Ipswich: 25-50mm
  • Mackay: 25-50mm
  • Moranbah: 25-50mm
  • Rockhampton:  15-25mm
  • Sunshine Coast: 25-50mm
  • Toowoomba: 10-15mm
  • Warwick: 10-15mm

  NSW

  • Coffs Harbour: 10-15mm
  • Grafton: 15-25mm
  • Lismore: 15-25mm
  • Tweed: 25-50mm

The low system will start to take a grip on southeast Queensland and northern NSW tonight and won't subside until early Saturday morning.

"We'll see a similar trough causing this rain (in central and north Queensland), tomorrow where we will see falls between 25mm and 75mm and in some areas there will be falls higher than that," he said.  

"A lot of places in the southeast will see their May average as well."  

The average May rainfall for Brisbane is 71mm while the Sunshine Coast averages 152mm and the Gold Coast 127mm.   "We may not see the Sunshine Coast average its monthly rainfall."  

He said the rain should ease by early Saturday morning and racegoers heading to Doomben for the second day of the May Winter Carnival can expect a relatively dry afternoon.  

"The weekend is looking good for most of Queensland," he said.  

"By 10am there may be a chance of a shower but it should be fairly dry day by then."  

Emergency services minister Mark Ryan urged Queenslanders facing rainy conditions to avoid "unnecessary risks".  

"We need people to be safe and not take unnecessary risks when driving through floodwater, have a Plan B and avoid driving altogether if possible," he said.  

"Please don't put your life, and the lives of our emergency services personnel at risk unnecessarily.  

"No matter what the road may look like, you never know what is lurking underneath and we want everyone to do the right thing."  

During Cyclone Debbie, 220 people were pulled from floodwaters, particularly near rivers.  

If you need emergency help, phone Triple Zero (000) or 132 500 for emergency storm/flood assistance from the State Emergency Service.

Topics:  editors picks weather

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

AS MUCH much as three months worth of rain is expected to drench east coast today and tomorrow as the extreme low heads south.

Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

GIVE G A CHANCE: This is one of several signs in Ipswich and Brisbane's west from G to C, asking for forgiveness from their other half.

Love affair public on roadside signs, councillor offers mediation

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Injured teen speaks for first time since horrific accident

Brisbane Broncos players Jordan Kahu and Moses Pangai visited the Peak Crossing teen in hospital yesterday afternoon.

BRISBANE Broncos players visit Bruklan Marshall in hospital.

Local Partners

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

AS MUCH much as three months worth of rain is expected to drench east coast today and tomorrow as the extreme low heads south.

5 things to do before the rain arrives

Being prepared is the best way to keep you and your family safe during a storm.

Being prepared is the best way to prepare for a storm

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

SHANE Warne’s balls are famous. He had a leg-break, a wrong-un, a top-spinner, a slider and a flipper. But other ball have caused the Poms grief

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY - OWNERS MOVING SO WE&#39;RE DEFINITELY SELLING!!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

This property is awesome value for your hard earned dollar - with sheds, inground pool and two levels of living spread over a large 1012m2 block. - Yes we've got...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 Offers Over...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

OWNERS ARE RELOCATING AND NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

THE PERFECT STARTER OR INVESTMENT!

38 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 Offers over...

Here is your chance to buy this brick family home at the same price you would expect to pay for a timber or fibro family home. It is perfect for young couples or...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!