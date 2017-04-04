Boredom busters for the kids

"Easter bunny with pink ears hugging little sweet baby girl wearing flower headband and jeans dress , on pink background . MORE SIMILAR PHOTOS ."

Wednesday, April 5

Maker space

9am-6pm at Inala Library.

DROP into the library for free DIY craft activities. Ideal for children aged 4-8 years.

Fitness fun and games

9.30-10.30am at Peter Lightfoot Oval, Middle Park.

FUN and interactive session made up of basic fitness exercises and games. Suitable for kids aged 10-17 years. No bookings required.

Circus show

10am and noon daily at Orion Springfield Central.

WITNESS a hilarious show of clowns and magicians who will delight people of all ages. In Coles mall until Friday, April 7.

Dodgeball mania

11am-noon, Rocks Riverside Park.

KIDS who aged 10-17 years can head to Rocks Riverside Park for a few rounds of this popular game. Meet at the basketball courts. No booking required.

Whodunnit in the library - Mystery of the library art heist

11am-noon at Mt Ommaney Library.

HEAD to the library and look for clues so you can solve the mystery of the missing artwork. Perfect for kids 8-12 years. Bookings essential.

Animation station

1-2.30pm at Indooroopilly Library.

KIDS can make their own stop-motion movie using games. They will have an opportunity to design their own set, create a story and animate their characters. This event is run over two sessions and child must attend both. Suitable for kids aged 8-12 years. Bookings required.

Skateboarding masterclass

3.30-5pm at Jindalee Skate Park, Amazon Place, Jindalee.

THESE workshops make learning how to skateboard fun and safe for everyone. Bookings essential. Phone 1300918531 or log onto www. australianskateboarding.com.

Thursday, April 6

Fitness, fun and games

9.30-10.30am at Rocks Riverside Park.

FIND out tips on how to stay fit and healthy by taking part in basic exercises which you can do at home. Suitable for kids aged 10-17 years. Participants should meet by playground. Bookings essential. Phone 0433463578.

Sphero robots in space

10-11.30am at the Kenmore Library.

CREATE your own solar system by programming a robot. This is a coding adventure which is sure to be out of this world. Ideal for children 9-12 years.

Poke-tanical hunt

10am-2pm at Brisbane Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha.

IF you are too young to play Pokemon Go, head to the Botanical Gardens at Mt Coot-tha where you can take part in a plant and animal searching game. You will have to find the special specimens and "battle” to win badges. Suitable for kids 6-12 years. Meet at the visitor kiosk. It is free to join in.

Rambling reptiles presentation

10.30-11.30am at Redbank Plains Library.

GET up close and personal with unique Australian animals with this special presentation. Ideal for children of all ages. You will need to book every person which is attending, including adults.

Faraway Treehouse fun

1-2pm at Indooroopilly Library.

CELEBRATE the magical worlds of Enid Blyton's The Faraway Tree and Mary Pope Osborne's The Magic Treehouse with this spell-bounding library session. Suitable for kids 6-10 years. Free to attend but bookings required.

Ozobot treasure hunt

3.30-5pm at Mt Ommaney Library.

WORK in pairs to create your own robot which you will navigate through a maze to collect the treasure. Kids 8-12 years will love this free workshop.

Friday, April 7

Around the world cooking workshop

10-11.30am at Brisbane Botanical Gardens, Mt Coot-tha.

TAKE a delicious journey around the world and taste many cuisines at this hands-on cooking class. Learn how to make exotic and delicious details with ingredients you probably have in your kitchen already. Cost to participate is $5. Log on to www.training. naqnutrition.org/courses to reserve your child's spot. Participants should be 10-17 years and must wear enclosed shoes. Meet at garden kitchen.

Indoor abseiling

10am-noon at 61 Sandstone Place, Parkinson.

TAKE on the 10m-high abseiling tower with your mates. Suitable for everyone with a sense of adventure. Cost $5. Phone 30894605 to confirm place.

Inala Youth Week celebrations

10am-4pm at DJ Sherrington Park, Inala.

SKATE competitions, a rock climbing wall and lots of free food will be on the menu for this year's Inala Youth Week festivities. Free to attend and suitable for all ages.

Ink links workshop

1.30-2.30pm at Redbank Plaza Library.

INSTANTLY create your own circuits with non-toxic conductive silver ink using circuit scribe pens. Suitable for kids of all ages.

Saturday, April 8

Clay creations

10am-12.30pm at Brisbane Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha.

MAKE creatures from clay. Knead it, blend it and shape it to make small sculptures or jewellery. Suitable for kids 10-17 years. Cost $5. Log on to www.bazilgrumble.com.au/ events to reserve a place.

Virtual reality development in the real world

11am-1.30pm at Kenmore Library.

LEARN how to build your own virtual reality world using Unity3D software. Suitable for those aged 12-17 years.

Cartooning workshop

1-2pm at Indooroopilly Library.

IF your kids are interested in drawing, this library session is perfect for them. With the help of a professional artist, they will create their own dragon cartoon character. Ideal for children 7-14 years.

Sunday, April 9

Orienteering

9am-noon at Gold Mine picnic area, Sir Samuel Griffith Dr, Mt Coot-tha.

THIS is a recreational activity the whole family can enjoy. Use your navigational skills to discover your local parks and outdoor recreational activities with the specialised map. Cost is $5/person of $12/family.

Monday, April 10

Circus skills workshop

10am-1pm daily (excluding Good Friday) at Orion Springfield Central.

LEARN how to do all those wacky tricks which circus performers do. Held in Coles Mall.

Little boy in clown suit juggling three balls and smiling on a white background Serge-Kazakov

Cooking up a healthy breakfast

10-11.30am at Brisbane Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha.

LEARN how to make delicious breakfasts which you can cook for yourself or your family. Suitable for kids 10-17 years. Cost $5. Log on to www.train- ing/naqnutrition.org/courses.

Introduction to littleBits

1-2.30pm at Inala Library.

littleBits are electronic circuits that snap together to create prototypes. Using littleBits, children can make their own machines while learning the basics of circuits, motors and motion. Ideal for children 9-12 years.

Children's writing workshop with Casey Ardon

2-3pm at the Indooroopilly Library.

CASEY Ardon, author of Xavier Wintersbee and the Book of Virtues, will lead this workshop which based around his action-packed adventure book. Kids 8-12 years will have an opportunity to develop their

own character and scenario and contribute towards a storyboard of scenes and characters. If your children love writing, this workshop is perfect for them.

Tuesday, April 11

Bush tucker tastes and walk

10am-noon at Brisbane Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha.

COMBINE two great bush tucker activities in one. Start with a walk through the rainforest and learn more about plants used for food, tools and medicines. Afterwards taste native plants used by Aboriginal people. Suitable for families with kids. Meet outside auditorium for the walk and end up in the kitchen for the tasting session.

Circus skills

11am-noon at Brisbane Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha

LEARN how to juggle, spin plates and more at this fun and exciting circus skills workshop. Free to attend and no bookings required. Meet by the grass amphitheatre by the Kura Kids' Playground.

Kids riding fun

1-3pm at Rocks Riverside Park.

BRING your bike to the park and go on a cruise with others over a course which will feature different terrains. Suitable for kids 10-17 years. Phone 0427431481, bookings essential. Meet opposite first carpark.

Retro boardgames

2-4pm at Mt Ommaney Library.

LEARN how to play some of the best board games and card games ever made. Play with your friends or your family and see who can win. Suitable for all ages. Free to attend but bookings required.

Wednesday, April 12

Adventure games

9-11am at Brisbane Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha.

ROTATE through several challenges which will put your adventure skills to the test. Best suited for children 10-17 years. Meet at grassy area next to restaurant. Email bookings @vertecadventure.com.au to reserve a place.

Storytime at Goodna Community Health

9-11am at Goodna Community Health, 81 Queen St, Goodna.

ENGAGE with library staff in nurturing your child's love of reading while you wait for immunisations.

Easter story time in the gardens

9.30-10am at Mt Coot-tha Library.

THIS special Easter story time is suitable for kids 2-5 years. Free to attend and no bookings required.

Wicked wicking

9.30-11am at Brisbane Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha.

ARE you watching the grandkids these holidays and wondering what activities you can do together? This event is specifically for grandparents and grandchildren. Make a wicked wicking pot to grow your own fruit, veggies or herbs. Bookings essential. Phone 34032535. Follow directional signs which lead to the outdoor kitchen.

Library laboratory

11.30am-12.30pm at Mt Ommaney Library.

STAFF will conduct some of their favourite experiments, and you are invited to participate. Suitable for kids 6-12 years. Phone library to reserve your child's place.

Creative scientists make experiments with liquid ice. AlenaZamotaeva

Holiday reading and book journaling

2-3.30pm at Indooroopilly Library.

SHARE your favourite books and authors with other kids so they can read some new material in their school holidays. Perfect for kids 8-12 years.

Energy flow yoga

4.30-5.30pm at Dunlop Park, Corinda.

THIS active and healthy event is suitable for kids aged 10-17 years. Learn simple techniques to gain strength and flexibility. Free to attend. Meet under trees near the playground.

Thursday, April 13

Introduction to MaKey MaKey

11am-12.30pm at Indooroopilly Library.

LEARN how every day objects can be made into touchpads that control games and animations using a MaKey MaKey invention kit. Suitable for kids 9-12 years.

Easter story time

3-4pm at Corinda Library.

LISTEN to some great Easter stories before taking part in an egg hunt. Ideal for children aged 2-5 years.

Friday, April 14

Interval training

9-10am at Forest Lake sports fields, 310 Forest Lake Blvd.

INTERVAL training is an effective form of exercising for all fitness levels. Kids aged 10-17 years are encouraged to head on down to this free training session.

Bookings required. Phone 0487070174.

Saturday, April 15

Live Large Festival

10am-9pm at South Bank Parklands.

THIS free and unique festival is sure to be fun for the whole family. There will be lots of live entertainment, music, performers, workshops and activities for kids and adults. Free to attend.