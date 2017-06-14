Investigators probe 'worst fire Toowoomba has seen'

UPDATE: Fire investigators might not be able to start looking at the cause of the blaze that destroyed Amigo's Restaurant for several hours.

Emergency crews are still on-site this morning after the fire ripped through the Mexican restaurant on Margaret St, as well as the rock climbing business behind it, at 11.30 last night.

With certain parts of the structure still smouldering, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Inspector Peter Bradow said investigators were at the scene now, but would not be able to enter the building until all embers were extinguished.

"We've got one fire investigator on-site right now, and another one from Brisbane will turn up in the next hour or so," he said.

"Currently at the moment, police own the site and we'll assist in that with our fire investigators.

"Until we put the fire out, we can't allow police investigators in there.

"We've got to do some work of overturning, and I don't expect we'll get near that until about midday."

The Queensland Police Service media branch said inspectors told them the fire was probably the worst fire Toowoomba has seen.

Fire destroys Amigo's: Witnesses have described seeing a wall of fire erupt from the Amigo's Bar and Grill in Margaret St.

The fire also caused the full evacuation of Quest apartments next door, with tenants running outside to see thick smoke.

"As soon as we opened the door, we knew it was something serious, so we ran out," Quest tenant Angela Wiseman said.

"We came right here (on the side of the road) and watched it, and once the smoke had become fire, we just came down (the road) a little bit because they were worried about the gas bottles exploding.

"It all went up pretty quickly, and we just watched from the other side of the road."

Angela Wiseman, who was staying at Quest Apartments, was evacuated just before midnight after fire tore through Amigo's Mexican Restaurant. Tom Gillespie

6AM: A crime scene has been set up by police after a major fire ripped through the Toowoomba CBD, resulting in one building suffering major structural damage.

Police said this morning no one was injured during the inferno which also damaged surrounding buildings.

At around 11.30pm, emergency services were called to Amigo's Bar and Grill restaurant in Margaret Street after witnesses observed smoke coming from the front doors.

Due to the extent of the blaze, a PSPA declaration was made for the area bounded by Margaret Street, Neil Street, Chalk Lane and Hume Street.

Fire destroys buildings in Toowoomba CBD: A fire rages in Margaret St, Toowoomba.

A crime scene has been established and forensic officers will investigate.

WITNESSES TELL OF WALL OF FIRE

Witnesses have described seeing a wall of fire erupt from the Amigo's Bar and Grill in Margaret St.

Fire in Toowoomba CBD: Multiple firefighting crews battled a blaze which engulfed Amigo's Bar & Grill and forced the evacuation of Quest Toowoomba apartments.

Multiple firefighting crews were battling the blaze which engulfed the bar and forced the evacuation of Quest Toowoomba apartments.

Police closed off Margaret St from Neil St to Hume St and ambulance services were on standby.

Andrew Backhouse

The Chronicle understands all the guests from Quest Toowoomba have been safely accounted for.

A huge cloud of smoke has covered large parts of the CBD.

Numerous buildings have been damaged by the fire including Amigo's Bar and Grill, which appears completely destroyed, the Canberra Building and Quest Apartments.

The scene of the fire on Margaret St. Bev Lacey

Witnesses at the scene said the fire smouldered for a time after 11pm and suddenly burst into flames about 11.30pm.

The flames reached about the height of Quest Toowoomba and were spread over a large area.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT | Dozens were evacuated as a HUGE fire ripped through a Toowoomba restaurant - no injuries. #sun7 pic.twitter.com/Z4oIBm8Gca — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 13, 2017

The Queensland Police service made a PSPA Declaration due to a "serious fire" in Margaret St about 1.10am.

"The affected area is bound by Margaret St, Neil St, Chalk Ln and Hume St. Please avoid area if possible," a spokesman said.

Brett Davies was staying in Quest Toowoomba when a fire alarm went off about 11.30pm.

"A fire alarm went off and we were evacuated out, at which we were very aware that the restaurant next door to Quest was very much on fire.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"(There was) lots of smoke coming out and within 20 minutes of being evacuated the whole roof went bang, caught fire."

He said the guests were moved around the corner of Hume St at the instruction of firefighters.

"It was getting hot and they didn't know exactly what it was going to get to next, which was probably a good move because of what happened over the next 40 minutes.

"You could actually feel it from 250m away." - Brett Davies

The scene of the fire. Photo 7 News Toowoomba

Mr Davies said the evacuation was orderly but many of the guests left with only their clothes.

"Most people left without too much with them, there was an expectation they were going to go back in, certainly very soon.

"It doesn't look like we're going to get back in there any time soon."

Mr Davies left with only his phone, which he said was running low on battery.

He said his family in Brisbane was concerned for his safety.

Guests from the apartment were sent in taxis to alternative accommodation about 1am.

Brett Davies was evacuated from Quest Toowoomba with only his clothes and mobile phone.

Nina Hay was with some friends on Chalk Dr and Ruthven St when she smelled smoke about 11pm.

"We thought we'd come and have a look and see what was going on," she said.

"We came down and the building was up in smoke, not long after that it caught fire."

By that time firefighters and police were already at the scene.

The witnesses watched as the fire smouldered for about 30 minutes before flames took hold, reaching about the height of Quest Toowoomba.

The door of the Canberra Building caught fire due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Ms Hay said loud explosions were heard from inside the building.

Fire in Amigo's Bar and Grill in Margaret St. Bev Lacey

EARLIER: A fire has torn through the Amigo's Bar and Grill in Margaret St.

The nearby Quest Toowoomba apartments has been evacuated.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the first reports of fire were about 11.30pm.

Multiple fire trucks are at the scene.