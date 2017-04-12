Blankets made with love

A group of ladies get together at Sibro Coffee in Middle Park to knit blankets for the homeless.

THE cold weather is on its way, and it is good to know there are many people in our community who are keen to help those who are less fortunate.

Ladies from the Centenary Knitting and Crochet Circle have been meeting once a fortnight for a laugh and a cuppa while they work to make squares which will then be used to create blankets to bring warmth to those who are doing it tough.

The blankets are donated to many different groups around Brisbane who are in desperate need of warm items to give to people who are homeless, children who are in foster care and families who are fleeing domestic violence situations.

Middle Park resident Inga Ng has been making blankets to give to various charities for a number of years now, and said it is a great way to give back to your community.

"I love doing this every year,” she said.

"We give blankets to organisations such as Brisbane Motorcyle Street Feed, Life Without Barriers and Giving Grannies, who are all fantastic organisations who do so much to help others.

"By starting the Centenary Knitting and Crochet Circle I have met the most amazing people who want to do something to give back to the community like I do, and this way they can give back by doing something they love.”

The ladies meet every second Friday at Sibro Coffee in Middle Park where they bring in all their bags of wool and knitting needles and get crafty.

Their presence has attracted enquiries from alot of people who come into the coffee shop who wish to help or donate.

Wishing to expand on this momentum, Mrs Ng has created community knitting day which will be held in July at the Westside Church of Christ at Jamboree Heights.

"We would like to see alot of people from the community come on doan and knit squares for us on July 15,” she said.

"We will aim to make around 500 squares which will allow us to make plenty of extra blankets.

"We welcome anyone, from craft groups, church groups, girl guides, scouts or youth groups.”

The Satellite will stay in contact with Mrs Ng in the lead up to the event to help them reach their target.

But in the meantime, the group are hoping some knitters could come on board to help knit some additional squares now. The group knit squares which are 15cm by 15cms on a 4mm needle and cast on 30 stitches with a garter stitch.

They are also seekign donations of wool. You can drop in balls of wool to Tarnya Smith or Matthew Bourke's office.