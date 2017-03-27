Teen robs Blacksoil service station at gunpoint

A SERVICE station in Blacksoil on the Warrego Highway was robbed at gunpoint last night.

Police say around 9.45pm a man armed with a gun entered the business, approached a member of staff who was in the cold room, and demanded cash.

He fled on foot with a sum of money.

The man is described as having a fair complexion, aged in his late teens, had a black shirt covering his face, and was wearing black pants, a black shirt and a white hat.

Investigations are continuing.