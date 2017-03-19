29°
News

Bill Shorten accuses Malcolm Turnbull of a tweet meltdown

News Corp Australia Network | 19th Mar 2017 4:32 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BILL Shorten has accused Malcolm Turnbull of having a "tweet meltdown" over his response to a report about government cuts in the May budget.

Prime Minister Turnbull launched a series of tweets, in a style reminiscent of US President Donald Trump, on Sunday in response to a report the government plans to cut concession cards and welfare payments in the May budget.

He went on to assure aged pensioners the changes would not make the budget. 

 

Turnbull then turned his attention to the reporter who revealed the contents of the documents to the public. 

 

And finally, he turned his attention to Shorten. 

Shorten had his own tweet to fire back. 

He followed that up with further comment at a Labor rally against penalty rates cuts in Melbourne.

"I'm starting to feel sorry for Mr Turnbull," Mr Shorten.

"He's launched his tweet meltdown and he finishes as he finishes every conversation with the public these days, with a personal attack on me.

Bill Shorten at the penalty rates rally held by the Victorian Labor's Community Action Network. Picture: AAP

"Mr Turnbull is showing, I think, signs of pressure. If you can't cope with the pressure, you shouldn't blame Labor.

"Instead he should focus on the needs of everyday Australians. That's my focus."

Social Services Minister Christian Porter issued a media release in response to the claims about the cuts in welfare for elderly Australians,

"An article in News Ltd papers today, citing a departmental document, in regard to minimum payments in the welfare system, is wrong," Mr Porter said in the statement.

"A minimum payment floor will not be applied and there will be no change to current rules that provide pensioners on the taper rate with a minimum payment of approximately $50 per fortnight.

"The proposal referred to in the article was nothing more than a suggestion put forward by a department and immediately rejected by the Government, as the journalist responsible for the article was advised.

"Such a proposal would not be fair to pensioners and any such measure will NOT be in the Budget."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  aged pension concession cards editors picks welfare

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bill Shorten accuses Malcolm Turnbull of a tweet meltdown

Bill Shorten accuses Malcolm Turnbull of a tweet meltdown

BILL Shorten has accused Malcolm Turnbull of having a “tweet meltdown” over his response to a report about government cuts in the May budget.

Two months jail for death threats 'manifestly excessive'

No Caption

Father fails in appeal over domestic violence jail sentence

VIDEO: Take a tour of retail giant's new Booval digs

ALMOST READY: Five franchisees Brendan Nash, Ross McNamara, Samuel Manchini, Ryan Whittingstall and Ben Handyat the new Harvey Norman Superstore located in the old Bunnings site at Booval.

Harvey Norman reveals new space with more departments and more jobs

Greyhound trainer should be jailed - DPP

Queensland greyhound trainer Tom Noble

Greyhound trainer Tom Noble could face jail for live baiting

Local Partners

Bill Shorten accuses Malcolm Turnbull of a tweet meltdown

BILL Shorten has accused Malcolm Turnbull of having a “tweet meltdown” over his response to a report about government cuts in the May budget.

COMMENT: Welcome to cattle class

IMPROVEMENTS AFOOT: Economy class may no longer be referred to as “cattle class” in the future.

Local pollies seem to accept that economy needs to be an option

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at 90

TRIBUTES are pouring in for the musical icon after he passed away at his home near St Louis, Missouri, on Saturday.

Melissa George tells of night of terror

Australian actor Melissa George talks with Steve Pennell about the night she was assaulted by her French entrepreneur husband. Picture: Seven’s Sunday Night.Source:Supplied

She takes a deep breath and tells her side of the story...

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

Mr Monopoly won't be making an appearance on the board in the new version of the game.

THE results are in.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE HEART OF IPSWICH!

104 Warwick Road, Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 8 $399,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life yet be only two minutes from the Ipswich CBD. This...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!