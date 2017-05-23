Bikie killer sentenced for bashing child sex offender

Shane Michael Oulds, faced Rockhampton District Court charged with grievous bodily harm over an assault at the Capricornia Correctional Centre last year.

TRIGGERED by memories of his own abuse, a man serving life for murder carried out a "vicious and violent attack" on another inmate in prison for child sex offences.

In April last year, Shane Michael Oulds covered his face and skin and led a 61-year-old convicted pedophile behind a cell block sheltered from CCTV.

Oulds, along with another unidentified prisoner, attacked the man at the Capricornia Correctional Centre in what Judge Michael Burnett described as a "brutal assault" which had all the features of a "cold, calculated, and vicious attack".

The man was left with deep cuts to his skull, requiring staples, extensive facial bruising, several fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

After confessing to prison guards just days after the assault, Oulds was charged with grievous bodily harm.

But in the hours before Oulds was to contest the charge during a trial in the Rockhampton District Court, he changed his plea to guilty.

In sentencing, the court heard the victim's injuries had "jeopardised his life".

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips said Oulds had singled out the victim because of his status as a child sex offender, with this vigilante element adding to the seriousness of the "brazen" crime.

Following the assault, Oulds was taken to a detention unit within the Capricornia Correctional Centre where he was held for several days and made admissions to his guilt on at least three occasions.

Mr Phillips said it was plain Oulds had not been entirely truthful, refusing to name his accomplice.

As someone already serving a life, Mr Phillips said Oulds had been prepared to take full responsibility for the attack.

Oulds, a member of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012 after he was found guilty of murder.

Defence barrister Bill McMillan said as a child, Oulds was sexually assaulted by a relative.

Mr McMillan said a complaint was made to police, but there was insufficient evidence.

It was this abuse which influenced his decision to commit the assault.

"It welled up within him, what had happened, and came to the forefront of his mind," Mr McMillan.

"Regrettably, he decided to take action. It was not a classic case of vigilante."

In response to Mr McMillan's description of Oulds as a leader within the prison community, Mr Phillips said this again aggravated the offence.

He said that Oulds planned and executed the attack had the capacity to inflame others who viewed him as a prisoner with authority.

Mr McMillan disputed the element of planning, saying his advice was the attack had been spontaneous.

But Judge Burnett rejected this, asking how that could be accepted when Oulds had disguised himself and organised an accomplice.

Judge Burnett said the assault was "particularly troubling" given Oulds was already serving a life sentence for a murder described as a "cold and calculated execution".

He said prisoners were entitled to serve their sentences without harassment, regardless of their crimes.

While Judge Burnett recognised the man's crimes may have forced flashbacks for Oulds, it did not justify the attack.

"It was, I think, extremely violent and it was, of course, cowardly," he said.

An extra 18 months was added to Oulds' parole eligibility date, which will now be set at January 11, 2027.