23°
Sport

Bid for one-turn greyhound track given a lift

Joel Gould
| 3rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
HELP US: Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page wants a new one-turn track built in Ipswich.
HELP US: Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page wants a new one-turn track built in Ipswich. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DON'T forget us.

That is the message from Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page to Racing Minister Grace Grace after the $13 million injection into Ipswich Turf Club did not include a relocation of the greyhounds to the interior of the track.

That plan was in the pipeline previously but it now seems more likely that a new greyhound track in the Ipswich area is the best chance the local club has for a relocation.

But Page remained optimistic that the Racing Minister and Racing Queensland would deliver for greyhounds in Ipswich.

"I'd like to see a one-turn track somewhere in the Ipswich area," he said.

"Racing Queensland still tell us they are going to give us a track so we have to hope they are telling the truth.

"A lot of our facilities are getting dilapidated so we need one in the near future.

"We are sick of the third-world kennel block we've got. There are no parking areas and the walkways are dilapidated."

Ms Grace said the Ipswich club could take advantage of an opportunity that was now open.

"Racing Queensland has put out for an expression of interest from interested parties for two new state-of-the-art, world class and built on welfare issues (tracks) from Ipswich to the Gold Coast sort of area," she said.

"So the expression of interest is out to see what clubs are interested in doing...and the type of ventures that can be put together for the greyhound industry.

"Racing Queensland has earmarked that as a priority infrastructure project."

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said that "a greyhound facility needs to happen in the western corridor along the line".

"If an opportunity arises for my electorate I will be supporting it," she said.

Ms Grace said she was keen to work with local government and she would be interested to know what the Ipswich City Council's plans were.

The Ipswich track is two-turn but Page said a one-turn track was vital.

"We need a one-turn track for the safety of dogs and animal welfare now," Mr Page said.

"You've got to look after the dogs and the people.

"But the greyhound trainers always look after their dogs. They put their dogs before themselves."

Page said he was not surprised a new track in the Ipswich Turf Club's infield did not eventuate.

"There are concerns about flood waters and mines so I can see their point there," he said.

"Let's face it a lot of that area is undermined."

Page said the industry was jack of all the funds being spent on the gallops.

"But nothing for dogs," he said.

"I am confident though that Racing Queensland will give us another track."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  grace grace ipswich greyhound racing club jennifer howard merv page racing minister

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
City's racing future sealed as jockeys rejoice

City's racing future sealed as jockeys rejoice

$13 million package will change the face of Ipswich racing forever

Huge winter storm coming 'cold enough to bring snow'

Modelling showing a cold front converging on south-east Australia.

Billed as a huge winter storm the system will bring cold conditions

Attack on Brett Forte's widow 'nothing short of disgrace'

Susan Forte is supported by friends and family as she visits a makeshift memorial to her husband outside Toowoomba Police Station.

“Police and families deserve better than to be treated like this.”

Police, RAAF brave bitter cold for slain officer Forte

Police and military personnel have spent the morning braving the bitter cold to collect donations for slain officer Brett Forte.

Police and military personnel braving bitter cold for Forte

Local Partners

City's racing future sealed as jockeys rejoice

$13 million package will change the face of Ipswich racing forever

Bid for one-turn greyhound track given a lift

HELP US: Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page wants a new one-turn track built in Ipswich.

Minister says Ipswich a priority region for Racing Queensland

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

THE New Yorker branded him the philosopher chef, but perhaps Yotam Ottolenghi could be called the accidental chef.

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone.

Star was 'Clueless' about the iconic film's fashion

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that it not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

Are you looking for a Potential Development Opportunity?

16-22 Ipswich Boonah Road, Purga 4306

Residential Land 0 0 1300000

18.426 Acres (7.46 hectares) $1.3million negotiable This acreage property is a standout, waiting to be snapped up by an astute Developer. Positioning of one...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $319,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

2024sqm + TWO TITLES in PRESTIGE SUBURB

8 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 4 1 2 $535,000

GRAND OLD HOME ON RARE HALF ACRE INNER CITY HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO SEPARATE TITLES ALLOW POTENTIAL FOR RE-ALIGNMENT or SUBDIVISION BRIEF WALK TO BOYS...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $245,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

TWO STOREYS OF ROCK SOLID DEFENCE HOUSING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This top of the range family home delivers rock solid investor safety and reliability. Not only are you guaranteed $405 per week (plus CPI increases) come rain...

All the hard work has been done for you - Just move in and enjoy

8 Scarlet Street, Dalby 4405

House 3 2 3 Under Contract!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has received a no expense spared, stylish renovation whilst still capturing all the charm of a beautiful high set Queenslander.

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!! AUCTION 16TH JUNE, 12PM @ HEISENBERG HAUS IPSWICH

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!