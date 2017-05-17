Better phone coverage coming to Ipswich suburbs

Mobile phone coverage should improve with new towers being built.

MOBILE phone and data coverage will improve for residents of Goodna, Redbank and Bellbird Park after Ipswich City Council approved three new telecommunications facilities.

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said new Optus towers would be built on land at the end of Railway Tce and in Mill St, Goodna.

Cr Tully said a third facility, to improve 4G coverage to Vodafone's network, would be built on land at the top end of Bertha St, Goodna.

"Mobile telecommunications connectivity has grown significantly in recent years with the introduction of smart phones and tablets,” Cr Tully said.

"Ensuring residents and commuters have access to quality communications network is important for Ipswich as it continues to develop as a Smart City.

"These new facilities will no doubt be welcomed by mobile phone customers across Ipswich's eastern suburbs.

"Also, importantly, the facilities planned for Mill Street and Railway Terrace will boost coverage to the Ipswich Motorway, train station and train line at Goodna.”