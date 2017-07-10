20°
Best iPhone photos in the world recognised

10th Jul 2017 11:36 AM
Sebastiano Tomada – 2017 IPPAWARDS Grand Prize Winner
Sebastiano Tomada – 2017 IPPAWARDS Grand Prize Winner

AN Ipswich amateur photographer who uses an iPhone as his main photographic device has been named in an international photography competition.

Glenn Homann has had success in international photography competitions and exhibitions around the world.

He was given third place in the 'Other' category in the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS).

It follows on his success in the same awards last year.
 

"This image was taken whilst exploring the streets of a country town during a Christmas road trip. A lack of tall buildings and general visual clutter, wide streets and vacant lots enabled and inspired this minimal shot."

Brendan O Se – 2017 IPPAWARDS
Brendan O Se – 2017 IPPAWARDS

The 10th annual award winners were selected from thousands of entries submitted by iPhone photographers from over 140 countries around the world.

The Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year Award went to Sebastian Tomada of New York City, USA  for his entry Children of Qayyarah. 

First, Second and Third Place Photographers of the Year Awards went to Brenda O Se of Cork, Ireland for his image  Dock Worker,  Yeow-Kwang Yeo of Singapore for his entry of The Performer and Kuanglong Zhang of Shenzhen, China for his image The City Palace.

Kuanglong Zhang,Shenzhen, China was named 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year, for The City Palace “Udaipur is one of the most romantic cities in India"
Kuanglong Zhang,Shenzhen, China was named 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year, for The City Palace "Udaipur is one of the most romantic cities in India"

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in 19 categories were awarded to photographers who represented countries around the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Ecuador, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Myanmar, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This year was the IPPAWARDS 10th anniversary.

 

YK Yeo – 2017 IPPAWARDS 2nd Place Winner
YK Yeo – 2017 IPPAWARDS 2nd Place Winner

Creator Kenan Aktulun says,  "We are amazed to see how IPPAWARDS has  grown from a small circle of people and friends of friends into a truly global audience with thousands of participants."

The Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year Award winner receives an iPad Pro. The First, Second and Third Place Photographer of the Year Award winners will each receive an Apple Watch Sport.

The first place winner in each category will be awarded a Gold Bar and the Second and Third place winners will each get a Palladium or Platinum Bar from the most recognizable private gold mint in the world.

In recognition for winning the first and second place images in the special category The America I Know, Juan Carlos Casteñeda and Davis Bell have been given an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  games and gadgets iphone photography

