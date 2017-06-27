23°
News

Bashing victim frustrated with police investigation

Helen Spelitis
| 27th Jun 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 3:23 PM
Jim Dodrill's injuries on Tuesday after the attack in bush land on Sunday. Doctors used staples to close the wound on his head.
Jim Dodrill's injuries on Tuesday after the attack in bush land on Sunday. Doctors used staples to close the wound on his head.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BASHING victim Jim Dodrill says he's frustrated the police have not made more headway with their investigation into Sunday's incident that left him and his elderly father battered and bruised.

The anti-corruption campaigner and his father Mitch were taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of people in bushland, at Collingwood Park.

Jim was not sure whether the attack was random or pre-arranged but said he's received no word from the police and his attackers are yet to be tracked down.

Queensland Police confirmed no charges had been laid in relation to the incident which is still under investigation.

A QPS spokesperson said the investigation had been appropriately prioritised and "officers (were) continuing to liaise with those involved". 

"I'm a little frustrated," Jim said.

"It seems unbelievable with that many people involved the police haven't found anyone yet.

Jim Dodrill's injuries on Tuesday after the attack in bush land on Sunday.
Jim Dodrill's injuries on Tuesday after the attack in bush land on Sunday.

"They have our missing property too.

"I've had no word from the police."

>>'They were savage': victim describes harrowing assault

>>Attack on Dodrill a 'shocking act': Tully

Jim said the attackers took his DSL camera, his keys, his jacket as well as his father's glasses and watch.

A council surveillance camera that may have caught the moments leading up to the vicious attack on an anti-corruption campaigner and his elderly father has disappeared.

Ipswich City Council confirmed the camera, which was not part of the Safe City Network but in place primarily to monitor illegal dumping, was nowhere to be found.

It is thought to have been stolen. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  anti-corruption editors picks ipswich

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Police recover vehicles on Warrego Hwy after horror smash

Police recover vehicles on Warrego Hwy after horror smash

UPDATE: Police are beginning to recover three vehicles involved in a horror smash on the Warrego Hwy earlier this morning.

Attack on Dodrill a 'shocking act': Tully

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.

Ipswich has never experienced anything like this

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

CENSUS: Richer, older and slightly less European

More Australians are born in Asia, than are born in Europe.

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Driver killed as car and truck collide on SEQ highway

A MAN has died and a teenage girl has been seriously injured after a crash in Logan on Monday afternoon.

The male truck driver, 23, was not seriously injured.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Prime Location – Entry Level Townhouse!

48/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Town House 3 2 $209,000

Unit 48 - this little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

KARANA DOWNS FAMILY LIVING &amp; ENTERTAINING AT ITS FINEST!

39 Boolungal Way, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT WITH DEAN STENZEL

11 Greenham Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 3 CONTACT AGENT

Situated in a quiet sought after area on a massive, flat 1012m2 block, this is the subdivider you've been waiting for. Block with this kind of potential rarely...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 CONTACT AGENT

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

SURE TO IMPRESS

1 Rhiannon Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $379,000...

This low-set solid brick home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. Sitting on an elevated corner block in the popular Flinders View. Offering: - 4 Good size...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

QUIET COUNTRY LOCATION - 4,474SQM READY TO BE BUILT ON!

15b Laurette Drive, Glenore Grove 4342

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000...

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

Fresh Renovation. Great Price. A Must to Inspect!

114 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000 neg.

If houses were sold based on first impressions alone, this one’s sure to do the trick! A post war classic located in the trending suburb of Raceview, this family...

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!